Frequent alcohol use in college is more likely to affect the academic performance and mental health of female students compared with their male peers, a new study suggests.

Researchers at Binghamton University in New York found male students who drink frequently are more likely to engage in impulsive, risky behaviors, Inside Higher Ed reports.

The researchers conducted an anonymous online survey of college students. They found drinking in excess was more likely to affect longer-term cognitive functions and decision-making in women.

“Young women reported generally less interest in academic work and performance than young men,” Linda Begdache said in a university news release. “The latter reported more risky behaviors, such as being arrested, from excessive drinking. We also found that young women are more likely to depend on alcohol to improve mental well-being, which is also concerning, as they may self-medicate through drinking.”