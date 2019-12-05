Alaska Becomes the 50th State to Report Vaping-Related Lung Injury

December 5, 2019 by Partnership News Service Staff

Alaska has become the 50th state to report a case of vaping-related lung injury, according to CNN.

As of November 20, there have been 2,290 cases of vaping-related lung injury linked to vaping, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Until this week, Alaska was the only state with no vaping-related lung injuries reported to the CDC.

Last month, the CDC announced vitamin E acetate is the likely cause of recent vaping-related lung injuries and deaths. Vitamin E acetate was found in the lung fluids of 29 people who became ill after vaping. Vitamin E acetate is sometimes used as an additive on the cannabis black market to increase the amount of THC in vape cartridges.

