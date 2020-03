Addiction treatment centers are changing the way they provide services in light of the coronavirus pandemic, the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration has issued guidance for people offering services to people with substance use disorder.

In Cincinnati, addiction treatment centers are encouraging the people they serve to take safety precautions such as calling before attending meetings, washing their hands and sanitizing their living spaces.

“I would suggest people take standard precautions, call to confirm meetings, but do not ignore their recovery needs,” said Nan Franks, President and CEO for Greater Cincinnati’s Addiction Services Council. “We have to remember that addiction is a serious and life-threatening disease, as well.”

At Talbert House, an Ohio nonprofit that offers addiction services, new protocols include moving groups to larger rooms to implement social distancing, requiring handwashing before and after groups when at all possible, and asking clients and staff to stay home if they have any viral symptoms.