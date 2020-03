Many 12-step programs are making changes such as using technology to keep people connected during the COVID-19 crisis, according to the Los Angeles Times.

A memo from the General Services Office of Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) notes that groups that are unable to meet at their usual meeting places have begun to meet digitally. They are “doing so in a sensible and helpful manner to allow the group to continue keeping the focus on our common welfare and primary purpose,” the memo states.

Some groups that are still meeting in person are making changes to customs at their meetings, AA notes. Some examples have included: avoiding shaking hands and handholding; making sure meeting hospitality tables are sanitary; or suspending food hospitality for the time being.

Many groups have also made contingency plans in case the group is temporarily unable to meet in person. These include creating contact lists and keeping in touch by phone, email or social media; meeting by phone or online.