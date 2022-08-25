A new study finds young adults used marijuana and hallucinogens at record high rates in 2021, CNN reports. Rates of vaping also rose significantly among young adults last year, after leveling off in 2020.

The findings come from the annual Monitoring the Future study. The survey of young adults ages 19 to 30 found 11% reported using marijuana daily in 2021, while 43% had used it in the past year. Rates of daily marijuana use almost doubled over the past decade among young adults. Past-year use rose almost 50%.

Use of hallucinogens among young adults began to increase dramatically during the pandemic. About 8% of young adults reported using substances such as LSD, PCP and psychedelic mushrooms in the past year, compared with 3% in 2011.

The study found about 16% of young adults reported vaping nicotine in the past month, and 12% reported vaping marijuana in the past month.

“We need to know more about how young adults are using drugs like marijuana and hallucinogens, and the health effects that result from consuming different potencies and forms of these substances,” National Institute on Drug Abuse director Nora Volkow, M.D., said in a news release. “Young adults are in a critical life stage and honing their ability to make informed choices. Understanding how substance use can impact the formative choices in young adulthood is critical to help position the new generations for success.”