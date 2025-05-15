White House nominates Casey Means for surgeon general

The White House withdrew the nomination of former Fox News medical contributor Janette Nesheiwat for U.S. surgeon general and instead nominated health entrepreneur and Make America Health Again (MAHA) leader Casey Means.
Nesheiwat out: Nesheiwat had come under fire in recent weeks for her past support of the COVID vaccine and masking during the pandemic, as well as misrepresenting where she received her medical degree. Trump withdrew Nesheiwat’s nomination the day before she was scheduled to appear before the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee for her confirmation hearing.
Means in: Means is a functional medicine doctor, authors a holistic wellness blog, and co-founded a health tech company.
- Her brother, Calley Means, is an adviser to Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Kennedy.
- They both are key MAHA influencers and vocal critics of Big Food, Big Pharma, and what they perceive as a broken health care system that does not prevent or reverse disease.