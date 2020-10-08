Recursos en Español icon Contact our helpline
    Voters in Four States To Decide on Legalizing and Taxing Marijuana

    Marijuana will be on the ballot in Arizona, Montana, New Jersey and South Dakota on November 3, CNBC reports. Voters in those states will decide on legalizing and taxing marijuana.

    Recreational marijuana has been legalized in 11 states so far: Alaska, California, Colorado, Illinois, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, Oregon, Vermont and Washington state.

    In Arizona, residents will vote on a proposition that would add a 16% tax onto the retail price of marijuana, along with a state sales tax of 5.6%. The measure would allow adults to possess one ounce of marijuana, and six plants in their home.

    The Montana measure would add a 20% tax onto the retail price of recreational marijuana. The measure would legalize possession and use of one ounce or less of marijuana.

    The New Jersey measure would allow the recreational use of marijuana. Sales would be subject to the state’s sales tax of 6.625%. Local governments could add an additional 2% sales tax.

    South Dakota’s measure would apply a 15% excise tax on the retail price of marijuana, and would allow adults to possess up to one ounce of marijuana.

