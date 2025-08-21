US alcohol consumption hits record low

The main point: A new Gallup poll found that the percentage of U.S. adults who say they consume alcohol has fallen to 54%, the lowest by one percentage point in Gallup’s nearly 90-year trend.
- This coincides with a growing belief among Americans that moderate alcohol consumption is bad for one’s health, now the majority view for the first time.
The details:
- Demographics: Since 2023, the decline in drinking has been more pronounced among women and non-Hispanic white adults. Young adults accelerated a decade-long trend of reporting less drinking. The drinking rate among young adults is now below that of middle-aged and older adults, although those groups are also seeing declines.
- Other Substances: Declines in alcohol consumption do not appear to be caused by people shifting to other substances (e.g., marijuana).
- Perceptions of Harm: For the first time in Gallup’s poll, a majority of Americans (53%) say drinking in moderation (“one or two drinks a day”) is bad for one’s health. Young adults and women are more likely to view moderate drinking as unhealthy. Adults who think moderate drinking is bad for health are just as likely as all others to report drinking alcohol, but fewer say they had a drink in the past 7 days, and those who did reported having fewer drinks.
- Drinking Habits: Among Americans who do drink, a record-low 24% say they had a drink in the past 24 hours, while 40% say it has been more than a week since they last consumed alcohol, the highest percentage since 2000. The average number of drinks consumed over the past week was 2.8, the lowest since 1996. Beer continues to be the beverage consumed most often.