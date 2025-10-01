UN debates global drug policy

Last week’s United Nations General Assembly included discussions of issues related to substance use.
Public health:
- Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Kennedy rejected a non-binding draft political declaration that commits U.N. member signatories to addressing risk factors for chronic disease, including reducing smoking and expanding access to mental health care. It contains some of the priorities Kennedy has outlined in his Make America Health Again agenda, including addressing excessive screen time, social disconnection, and social isolation.
- But: Kennedy slammed the approach laid out in the declaration, calling it “misdirected” and exceeding “the U.N.’s proper role.” He took issue with it telling countries to consider introducing or increasing taxes on tobacco and alcohol.
Drug Trafficking:
- The U.S.: In his address to the General Assembly, President Trump touted his aggressive approach to drug enforcement, including designating cartels as foreign terrorist organizations and conducting military strikes on boats he said were carrying drugs in the southern Caribbean.
- Colombia: The Colombian president criticized the approach, saying that the U.S. “anti-drug policy is not aimed at the public health of a society, but rather to prop up a policy of domination,” and he accused the U.S. of ignoring domestic drug dealing and production while demonizing his country. The U.S. recently listed Colombia as a nation falling short of its international drug control obligations, for the first time in decades.
- Many other countries highlighted the need to address drug use and drug trafficking globally.