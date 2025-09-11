U.S. strikes cartel ship near Venezuela

The U.S. executed a “precision strike against a drug vessel operated by a designated narco-terrorist organization” off Venezuela’s shores last week, according to the Pentagon, the first strike of President Trump’s militarized drug war.

The details: Trump said 11 members of the Tren de Aragua cartel had been killed while transporting drugs. He said the strike took place in international waters, with no U.S. forces hurt.

The bigger picture: The U.S. has ramped up its military presence in the southern Caribbean in recent months as the administration threatens to use military power to combat cartels.

But: There are concerns about the legality of the move and its potential to spark retaliation.

