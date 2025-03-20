Trump’s health agency nominees update

An update on President Trump’s nominees to lead the health agencies…
Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS): Dr. Mehmet Oz, the nominee to lead CMS, had his confirmation hearing before the Senate Finance Committee last week.
- What’s coming: The Committee will need to vote to pass the nomination on to the full Senate. Oz’s confirmation is all but assured.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC): The White House withdrew the nomination of Dave Weldon to be CDC director due to concerns he did not have enough Republican votes to win confirmation, due to his criticism of vaccines.
- What’s coming: The White House will have to name a new nominee for CDC director.
Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and National Institutes of Health (NIH): The Senate HELP Committee voted to endorse Marty Makary as FDA commissioner and Jay Bhattacharya as NIH director.
- What’s coming: A vote by the full Senate, where confirmation is expected.