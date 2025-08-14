Trump signs directive to use military force against cartels

President Trump secretly signed a directive to the Pentagon to begin using military force against certain Latin American drug cartels that his administration has deemed terrorist organizations.
- The details: The order provides an official basis for the possibility of direct military operations at sea and on foreign soil against cartels.
The bigger context: The decision signals Trump’s continued willingness to use military forces to curb the flow of drugs, typically considered a law enforcement responsibility.
- Trump has already deployed National Guard and active duty troops to the border to stop the flow of drugs and immigrants. He designated several cartels as terrorist organizations.
- The U.S. military has had some involvement in drug interdiction before, but the new directive appears to envision a different approach, focused on U.S. forces directly capturing or killing people involved in the drug trade.
But: The order raises a number of legal issues.