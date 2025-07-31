Terry Cole takes helm at DEA

Terry Cole was sworn in as DEA administrator, after the Senate confirmed him in a 50-47 party-line vote.
Reminder: Cole spent more than two decades at DEA in various positions and was most recently Virginia’s secretary of public safety and homeland security under Gov. Youngkin.
What’s coming: As DEA administrator, Cole’s priorities will include, among others, affirming the DEA’s commitment to enforcement, dismantling Mexican cartels, disrupting the chemical supply chain for fentanyl, and working with state and local law enforcement to reduce “drug-fueled violence” in the U.S.