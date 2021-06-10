Teen Vaping Rates Declining, Survey Shows

Vaping rates among high school students declined from 27.5% in 2019 to 20% in 2020, according to a new study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Among middle school students, vaping rates decreased from 10.5% to 5% during that period. Juul was the most popular e-cigarette brand, the survey found. Most teens got their e-cigarettes from a friend.

Fruit-flavored e-cigarettes were the most popular type of vaping product, followed by mint-flavored e-cigarettes. Many students switched to disposable and refillable products, HealthDay reports.

“This study demonstrates once again that as long as any flavored e-cigarettes remain on the market, kids will get their hands on them and we will not end the youth e-cigarette epidemic,” Matthew L. Myers, President, Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids, said in a statement. “As it considers applications from e-cigarette makers to keep their products on the market, the FDA should not allow the sale of any flavored e-cigarettes, including menthol-flavored products.”