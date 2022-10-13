A new government survey finds about 2.5 million U.S. middle and high school students (9.4%) say they currently use e-cigarettes, according to CNN.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration analyzed responses from the 2022 National Youth Tobacco Survey. They found 14% of high school students and 3% of middle school students said they used e-cigarettes in the previous 30 days. Of those, 42% said they vaped frequently, and 28% reported vaping daily.

The survey found 85% of teens used flavored vaping products. The most preferred flavor was fruit; followed by candy, desserts or other sweets; mint; and menthol. The top three brands that current youth e-cigarette users reported “usually” using were Puff Bar (14.5%), Vuse (12.5%) and Hyde (5.5%).