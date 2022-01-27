Supportive Relationships Key in Protecting Teens’ Mental Health During Pandemic

A new study finds supportive relationships, getting enough sleep and engaging in physical activity have been important factors in protecting teens’ mental health during the pandemic.

Teen girls have been more likely to experience mental distress during the pandemic, according to the study.

“Early adolescence is a time when youth are already experiencing rapid change physically, emotionally and socially, and the COVID-19 pandemic has caused immense disruption to this sensitive stage in life,” Dr. Nora Volkow, director of the U.S. National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA), said in a news release. NIDA and other entities at the National Institutes of Health funded the study.

Researchers analyzed date from more than 3,000 participants, ages 11 to 14, in the Adolescent Brain Cognitive Development study, HealthDay reports.

Talking about plans for the coming day with parents or participating with family activities were found to protect teens against stress, anxiety and depression. Factors linked to poor mental health included more screen time (including social media and video games), as well as witnessing racism or discrimination in relation to the pandemic.