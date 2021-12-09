Study Suggests Marijuana Use May Interfere With Sleep

Marijuana use may interfere with sleep, a new study suggests.

Researchers at the University of Toronto evaluated data from almost 22,000 people who answered the U.S. National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey from 2005 to 2018. They found recent marijuana use was associated both with getting too much sleep and too little sleep, HealthDay reports.

Participants who said they had used marijuana in the previous 30 days were 34% more likely to report not getting enough sleep and 56% more likely to report getting too much sleep. They were 31% more likely to have trouble falling sleep, staying asleep or sleeping too much in the past 14 days.

“The point of this study is not to say that cannabis is bad for sleep categorically. It’s just there’s probably more to this issue than we currently understand,” study author Karim Ladha said.