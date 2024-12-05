A new study of WeightWatchers members who take weight-loss drugs such as Wegovy or Mounjaro and consume alcohol found about half cut back on drinking after starting the medication. They say they don’t enjoy alcohol as much, NPR reports.

Those who had the highest levels of drinking were about 19 times more likely to cut back compared to those categorized as light drinkers, the study found. Those who lost more weight were also more likely to decrease their drinking. Part of the reduction could be because being in a weight management program encourages healthy behavior change. The drugs’ impact on the brain’s reward system may impact alcohol consumption the same way it does food consumption.

The reductions in alcohol use were seen in those taking newer obesity medications as well as older medications, including metformin, which is generally prescribed for diabetes. “I think what surprised me was that there was a reduction of alcohol use across all different types of anti-obesity medications,” said study author Lisa Matero, a health psychologist and researcher at Henry Ford Health.