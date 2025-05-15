States sue over HHS cuts

Attorneys general in 19 states and D.C. filed a lawsuit against the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) for its recent cuts and reorganization of the agency.
- They say the administration’s restructuring has destroyed life-saving programs and left states to pick up the bill.
They wrote in the lawsuit…
- “In his first three months, Secretary Kennedy and this administration deprived HHS of the resources necessary to do its job.”
- “This chaos and abandonment of the Department’s core functions was not an unintended side effect, but rather the intended result” of the “MAHA Directive.”
The ask: The AGs want a judge to vacate the directive because they say the administration cannot unilaterally eliminate programs and funding that have been created by Congress.