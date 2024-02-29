Some veterans’ groups are urging the Justice Department to ease federal restrictions on marijuana, six months after the Department of Health and Human Services recommended doing so, NBC News reports.

The groups include Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America, AMVETS, American GI Forum, the American Legion, Blinded Veterans Association and the Minority Veterans of America. In a letter to the Justice Department, they said, “The men and women who served in the U.S. Armed Forces often face difficult physical and mental challenges upon returning home. As such, we hope that in treating the wounds of war — both visible and invisible — that our service members and veterans would have access to the widest array of possible treatments.”

Marijuana is currently classified as a Schedule 1 substance. This means it has a high potential for abuse and no accepted medical use in treatment, alongside substances such as heroin. The Department of Health and Human Services has recommended rescheduling it to the far less restrictive Schedule 3.

President Biden ordered a review of federal marijuana policy in October 2022. A formal decision from the Drug Enforcement Administration, which is overseen by the Department of Justice, is expected soon, the article notes.