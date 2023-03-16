Recursos en Español icon Get Support
    Some Pharmacies in Mexico Catering to U.S. Tourists Sell Medications Laced with Fentanyl

    By Partnership Staff
    March 2023

    Some pharmacies in northern Mexico that cater to U.S. tourists are selling medications that are laced with fentanyl and methamphetamine, according to a new study.

    NPR reports researchers from the UCLA School of Medicine examined medications purchased legally in four cities in northern Mexico were U.S. tourists often buy low-cost health care and medications.

    The researchers tested 27 pills sold as oxycodone, and found 10 or 11 of them contained either fentanyl or heroin.

    “When I see there are fentanyl pills somewhere that look like [prescription drugs], I know there have to have been people who’ve died from that,” said researcher Chelsea Shover. “Similar products are available at a much lower price in Mexico, so Americans do travel to save money.”

    Last week, Rep. David Trone (D-MD) and Sen. Edward Markey (D-MA) sent a letter to the U.S. State Department calling for a travel advisory to warn Americans about the danger of buying medications in Mexico.

