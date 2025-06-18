Senate Democrats propose Medicaid reform package

Sen. Wyden, ranking member of the Senate Finance Committee, led a dozen Senate Democrats in releasing legislative proposals to strengthen and invest in Medicaid and boost federal anti-fraud initiatives.
The larger context: The legislation comes as congressional Republicans push their reconciliation bill, which will push millions of Americans off their insurance while claiming the changes address waste, fraud, and abuse.
The details: The senators introduced 13 bills as part of this package. They include, among others, the:
- Maximizing Opioid Recovery Emergency Act to enhance coverage for opioid treatment for Medicaid, Medicare, and private health plan enrollees, including increasing the federal Medicaid match for medications for opioid use disorder to 90%
- Helping Tobacco Users Quit Act to require state Medicaid programs to cover tobacco cessation services without cost sharing
- Advancing Student Services in Schools Today (ASSIST) Act to increase the federal Medicaid match for mental health and addiction services provided in schools to 90%
- Postpartum Lifeline Act to require state Medicaid programs to provide coverage up to 12 months postpartum
- Easy Enrollment in Health Care Act to allow individuals to check eligibility for and enroll in Medicaid or subsidized Affordable Care Act coverage when submitting their federal tax return
- Stabilize Medicaid and CHIP Coverage Act to provide continuous eligibility for all individuals enrolled in Medicaid and CHIP for 12 months