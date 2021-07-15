Senate Democrats Introduce Draft Bill to Decriminalize Marijuana at the Federal Level

Three Democratic senators on Wednesday introduced draft legislation that would decriminalize marijuana at the federal level, CNN reports.

At a news conference, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said, “This is monumental because at long last we are taking steps in the Senate to right the wrongs of the failed war on drugs.” He added, “I was the first Democratic leader to come out for the legalization of marijuana and I will use my clout as majority leader to make this a priority in the Senate.”

In order to become law, the act would have to pass the House and Senate and be signed by President Biden. CNN reports that President Biden publicly supports decriminalizing marijuana but has not endorsed the draft measure. Vice President Harris supported legislation to decriminalize marijuana when she was a senator.