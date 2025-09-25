Senate advances opioid crisis legislation

The Senate passed the SUPPORT Reauthorization Act. It was passed by the House in June and now goes to President Trump to sign, after two years of failed attempts to advance it.

Reminder: The SUPPORT Act was passed in 2018 to address the opioid crisis through a variety of prevention, treatment, and recovery programs. The law lapsed in 2023, and despite bipartisan support, the reauthorization failed to pass for two years as it got held up in other congressional disputes.

The main point: The reauthorization will not be a magic bullet that solves the addiction crisis, but the funding it provides helps support a variety of important programs.

