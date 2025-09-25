Sara Carter defends drug czar credentials

In her confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Sara Carter, the former Fox News journalist, defended her credentials to lead the Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP). She argued that her experience as a reporter qualifies her for a leading role combating drug trafficking and the overdose crisis.

The details:

Carter has no prior government experience and no formal training or experience in law enforcement, medicine, or public health.

She won multiple journalism awards early in her career, and in recent years, her reporting focused largely on drug trafficking and border security.

Carter is already working in the federal government as a special adviser but requires Senate confirmation to lead ONDCP.

What’s coming: Carter’s confirmation still requires a vote in the committee and then a vote before the full Senate, neither of which has been scheduled.

Read more: Sara Carter, former Fox News journalist, defends qualifications to serve as ‘drug czar’