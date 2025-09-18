SAMHSA unveils strategic priorities

The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) released an overview of its strategic priorities.

Overall: SAMHSA will use its “data, expertise, resources, training, and technical assistance to advance: preventing substance misuse, abuse, and addiction; addressing serious mental illness; expanding crisis intervention care and services; improving access to evidence-based treatment for mental illness, substance use, and co-occurring disorders; helping individuals achieve long-term recovery and sobriety; and identifying and addressing emerging behavioral health threats.”

SAMHSA “is committed to the mission outlined” in the Make America Health Again report and strategy (see below).

5 core areas of work:

Analyzing and disseminating information on the latest data, trends, and what works in prevention, treatment, and recovery

on the latest data, trends, and what works in prevention, treatment, and recovery Building capacity and provision of services at the national, state, tribal, territorial, and local levels through strategic resource investments

at the national, state, tribal, territorial, and local levels through strategic resource investments Advancing behavioral health through strategic collaborations and partnerships

through strategic collaborations and partnerships Engaging in education and communication efforts to catalyze action

efforts to catalyze action Testing and piloting innovative solutions that solve long-standing problems, replicate successes, and eliminate ineffective programs

Key outcome indicators:

Decrease overdose and suicide deaths

Decrease rates of substance misuse, substance use disorder (SUD), mental illness, serious mental illness, and suicidal ideation

Increase rates of treatment among individuals with SUD and mental illness

Improved functionality and work-life responsibilities among people with mental health/substance use disorder (MH/SUD)

Decrease rates of homelessness among people with MH/SUD

Decrease rates of infectious disease transmission associated with MH/SUD

Increase rates of individuals in recovery from MH/SUD

But: SAMHSA outlines some priorities that would limit access to harm reduction and treatment services.