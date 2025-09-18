SAMHSA unveils strategic priorities

The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) released an overview of its strategic priorities.
Overall: SAMHSA will use its “data, expertise, resources, training, and technical assistance to advance: preventing substance misuse, abuse, and addiction; addressing serious mental illness; expanding crisis intervention care and services; improving access to evidence-based treatment for mental illness, substance use, and co-occurring disorders; helping individuals achieve long-term recovery and sobriety; and identifying and addressing emerging behavioral health threats.”
- SAMHSA “is committed to the mission outlined” in the Make America Health Again report and strategy (see below).
5 core areas of work:
- Analyzing and disseminating information on the latest data, trends, and what works in prevention, treatment, and recovery
- Building capacity and provision of services at the national, state, tribal, territorial, and local levels through strategic resource investments
- Advancing behavioral health through strategic collaborations and partnerships
- Engaging in education and communication efforts to catalyze action
- Testing and piloting innovative solutions that solve long-standing problems, replicate successes, and eliminate ineffective programs
Key outcome indicators:
- Decrease overdose and suicide deaths
- Decrease rates of substance misuse, substance use disorder (SUD), mental illness, serious mental illness, and suicidal ideation
- Increase rates of treatment among individuals with SUD and mental illness
- Improved functionality and work-life responsibilities among people with mental health/substance use disorder (MH/SUD)
- Decrease rates of homelessness among people with MH/SUD
- Decrease rates of infectious disease transmission associated with MH/SUD
- Increase rates of individuals in recovery from MH/SUD
But: SAMHSA outlines some priorities that would limit access to harm reduction and treatment services.
- Harm reduction: SAMHSA grants will “deprioritize programs that fail to achieve adequate outcomes, including so-called ‘harm reduction’ or ‘safe consumption’ efforts that only facilitate illegal drug use and its attendant harm.” SAMHSA will not support safe consumption sites or “the use or distribution of illegal drugs and associated paraphernalia.”
- Housing: SAMHSA will deprioritize “housing first” policies. SAMHSA intends to give priority for grantees in states and municipalities that enforce prohibitions on open illicit drug use, urban camping and loitering, and urban squatting and that promote civil commitment.
- Specific populations: SAMHSA says it is a priority to ensure that federal public benefits “are reserved for American citizens and qualified aliens, in compliance with the Personal Responsibility and Work Opportunity Reconciliation Act (PRWORA) and other Federal laws…SAMHSA will prioritize programs that further the administration’s priority to end illegal immigration.” SAMHSA will deprioritize applicants that do not reflect the administration’s view of biological sex and will deprioritize diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives.