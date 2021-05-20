Recursos en Español icon Get support now
bar bar bar

    SAMHSA to Distribute $3 Billion for Addiction and Mental Health

    The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration will distribute $3 billion in funding from the American Rescue Plan for addiction and mental health block grants.

    The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 is a $1.9 trillion coronavirus rescue package designed to facilitate the United States’ recovery from the devastating economic and health effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

    “Across America, we are seeing a startling rise in mental health and substance use disorders during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Assistant Secretary for Health Dr. Rachel Levine said in a news release announcing the block grants. “We know multiple stressors during the pandemic — isolation, sickness, grief, job loss, food instability and loss of routines — have devastated many Americans and presented the unprecedented behavioral health challenges across the nation.”

    A recent report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found more than 87,000 Americans died of overdoses in the 12-month period that ended in September — a 29% increase from the previous year. The number of overdoses was higher than any year since the opioid epidemic began in the 1990s.

    By Partnership Staff
    May 2021

    Partnership Staff

    Published

    May 2021