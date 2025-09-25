Research News Roundup: September 25, 2025

Sign up now for a weekly digest of the top drug and alcohol news that impacts your work, life and community.

Alcohol and Tobacco Use Among Sexual and Gender Minority Cancer Survivors in Relation to Urbanicity/Rurality

Journal: Cancer Causes & Control, 2025, doi: 10.1007/s10552-025-02065-5 Authors: Tyra Robertson, James L. Fisher, Joanne G. Patterson, N. F. N. Scout, & Elizabeth K. Arthur Abstract: Purpose: Understanding how place of residence affects cancer-related health risks is paramount to addressing health disparities in sexual and gender minority (SGM) cancer survivors. This study examined the associations between urbanicity and other social drivers of health on current tobacco and alcohol use in SGM cancer survivors. Methods: The OUT: National Cancer Survey Study was a cross-sectional, online survey created by the National LGBT Cancer Network (NLCN) from September 2020 to March 2021, targeting U.S. adults identifying as SGM and previously diagnosed with cancer. We examined associations between self-described residential area (urban, suburban, and rural) and other social drivers of health and tobacco and alcohol use. Results: Of n = 2,371 participants, n = 350 reported tobacco use and n = 359 reported ≥ 2 alcoholic drinks/day. The odds of consuming ≥ 2 alcoholic drinks/day were lower among those living in suburban (vs urban) areas (adjusted odds ratio [AOR] = 0.74; 95% CI: 0.56–0.96) and those reporting a disability (AOR = 0.62; 95% CI: 0.46–0.83) and were higher among Black/African American (versus White) cancer survivors (AOR = 2.36; 95% CI: 1.32–4.22). The odds of current tobacco use did not differ significantly based on place of residence, but decreased with increasing age (AOR = 0.97; 95% CI = 0.96–0.98), were lower for those with graduate school education (AOR = 0.29; 95% CI = 0.16–0.54), and health insurance (AOR = 0.30; 95% CI = 0.16–0.59), and were greater among Black/African American (versus White) (AOR = 2.55; 95% CI: 1.36–4.80) and Hispanic (versus non-Hispanic) (AOR = 1.77; 95% CI = 1.04–3.00) SGM cancer survivors. Conclusion: Urbanicity/Rurality was significantly associated with alcohol use among SGM cancer survivors. Social drivers of health are crucial factors for researchers and clinicians intervening to improve the health of SGM cancer survivors. To read the full text of the article, please visit the publisher’s website.

User-Centered Design of an Adjunct Smartphone App to Reduce Cannabis Use Among Youth Diverted from the Juvenile Legal System

Journal: Research on Child and Adolescent Psychopathology, 2025, doi: 10.1007/ s10802-025-01370-6 Authors: Sarah A. Helseth, Kaitlin N. Piper, Christopher J. Dunne, Kathleen Kemp, Nancy P. Barnett, Melissa A. Clark, Anthony Spirito, & Sara J. Becker Abstract: Cannabis use is common among US youth who become involved in the juvenile legal system (JLS), yet substance use treatment rates remain low, particularly among youth diverted away from formal JLS involvement. Diverted youth encounter multiple barriers to receiving services in the community that could be addressed via digital approaches offered by the JLS. This multiphase work details development of the TECH (Teen Empowerment through Computerized Health) app, a tailored digital adjunct to usual JLS services. First, qualitative interviews with diverted youth (n = 14) aged 14–18 years and their caregivers (n = 8) established youths’ cannabis-related treatment needs and preferences; youth were asked to specifically consider several theory-driven app components (personalization, behavior change, social interaction, gamification, and motivation enhancement). After building the TECH app, 10 diverted youth beta-tested the prototype over one month, to inform its preliminary feasibility (i.e., participation and app metadata) and acceptability (i.e., app quality and user satisfaction). Qualitative results indicated diverted youth and caregivers were open to an app to reduce cannabis use. Interviewed youth were divided about theoretically driven features, likely due to their unique preferences and needs. Prototype beta testing demonstrated diverted youth were willing to engage; metadata indicated all beta-testers used TECH independently after their baseline appointment, demonstrating feasibility. Participants rated satisfaction as slightly above average, reporting the app was of good quality and recommending ways to increase acceptability. We discuss implications of these preliminary findings on the app itself and the broader field of digital health for youth diverted from the JLS. To read the full text of the article, please visit the publisher’s website.

Impact of Alcohol Consumption on Selected Cancer Incidence Trends Among Adults in the United States, 2008-2019

Journal: Cancer Epidemiology, Biomarkers and Prevention, 2025, doi: 10.1158/1055-9965.EPI-25-0243 Authors: Naomi K. Greene, Carolyn M. Reyes-Guzman, Laura Baker, Emma Meador, Anne-Michelle Noone, & Nadia Howlader Abstract: Background: Alcohol consumption is a risk factor for certain cancers and is increasing in the United States. We estimated the impact of alcohol consumption on cancer incidence trends in the United States from 2008-2019 across six alcohol-related cancers among men and women. Methods: Average daily alcohol consumption (ADC) was calculated from the National Health Interview Survey (NHIS, 1998-2009) and adjusted to per capita sales data to account for underreporting alcohol use. Population-attributable fractions (PAFs) were calculated combining relative risks from large meta-analyses and annual ADCs estimates for 6 cancers: female breast, colorectum, esophageal squamous cell carcinoma (ESCC), larynx, liver, and oral and pharynx assuming 10-year latency period. PAF estimates were combined with cancer registry data to calculate incidence rates attributable (and unattributable) to ADCs. Results: The highest PAFs were observed for ESCC, ranging from 13.9%-16.7% in women and 26.6%-28.7% in men. The largest increase in overall alcohol-attributable cancer rates were for breast cancer among women, increasing from 6.6 to 8.1 cases per 100,000. High ADC contributed the most cancer cases, but even low ADC levels translated to increased cancer risk. An estimated 18,463 of 297,790 new U.S. breast cancer cases will be attributable to alcohol, with 4,958 due to low consumption. Conclusions: The PAFs for alcohol-related cancers have increased among women and men. Impact: Alcohol consumption is an important contributor to cancer incidence, and troublingly, its impact has increased over time. Implementing strategies to reduce alcohol use at the population level could help lower the incidence of alcohol-associated cancers. To read the full text of the article, please visit the publisher’s website.

Cannabis Vape Product Advertising Exposure Is Associated with Cannabis Vape Product Use and Frequency Among U.S. Young Adults

Journal: Addictive Behaviors, 2025, doi: 10.1016/j.addbeh.2025.108475 Authors: Siyan Meng, Kathryn La Capria, Marla Royne Stafford, Cui Yang, Alisa A. Padon, Kristina Jackson, & Julia Chen-Sankey Abstract: Introduction: Cannabis vape products (CVPs) have gained significant popularity as a method of cannabis consumption among U.S. young adults (YAs), raising concerns about associated health risks. This study investigates the relationship between exposure to CVP advertisements (ads) and CVP use among YAs. Method: In 2024, we implemented a web-based survey using a purposive sample of U.S. YA participants (n = 2,204; ages 18-30) with various cannabis use behaviors. Using multivariable regression, we assessed associations between CVP ad exposure (measured by overall exposure, frequency of exposure, and number of advertising channels) and past-month CVP use and use frequency, adjusting for relevant covariates. Results: Ad exposure (AOR = 1.41, p = 0.001; β = 0.2, p = 0.013), higher frequency of ad exposure (AOR = 1.17, p < 0.001; β = 0.10, p < 0.001), and exposure across more advertising channels (AOR = 1.08, p < 0.001; β = 0.06, p < 0.001) were significantly associated with both CVP use and CVP use frequency, respectively. Social media emerged as the most prevalent advertising channel for CVP ad exposure. Specific channels associated with CVP use included email/text messages, ads inside/outside cannabis retailers, TV/radio, ads at bars/pubs/nightclubs, social media, and websites. Similar associations were observed for CVP use frequency, except for websites. Discussion: The study results highlight significant associations between CVP ad exposure and both CVP use and CVP use frequency among YAs, suggesting ad exposure may be a risk factor for CVP use. Further research into the content and impact of CVP advertising, particularly through digital channels like social media and email, is needed to develop strategies for reducing the appeal of such advertising to YAs. To read the full text of the article, please visit the publisher’s website.

US Poison Center Encounters for Psilocybin-Related Exposures: 2013-2022