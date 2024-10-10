Sign up now for a weekly digest of the top drug and alcohol news that impacts your work, life and community.

An Introduction to the Healthy Brain and Child Development Study (HBCD) Study

Journal: Developmental Cognitive Neuroscience, 2024, doi: 10.1016/j.dcn. 2024.10144 Authors: Charles A. Nelson, Jessica Frankeberger, & Christina D. Chambers Abstract: The fundamental organization of the human brain is established before birth, with rapid growth continuing over the first postnatal years. Children exposed before or after birth to various biological (e.g., substance exposure) or psychosocial hazards (e.g., maltreatment) are at elevated likelihood of deviating from a typical developmental trajectory, which in turn can be associated with psychological, behavioral, and physical health sequelae. In the HEALthy Brain and Child Development (HBCD) Study, a multi-site prospective longitudinal cohort study, brain, physical, biological, cognitive, behavioral, social, and emotional development is being examined starting in pregnancy and planned through age 10 (data are sampled at varying degrees of granularity depending on age, with more dense sampling earlier in life). HBCD aims to determine the short- and long-term impacts of a variety of both harmful and protective factors, including prenatal substance use, on developmental trajectories through early childhood. Organized as a nationwide consortium across 27 sites, the HBCD Study will collect multimodal data that will be made publicly available on a yearly basis, through a data use application and approval process. Here we provide an overview of the HBCD Study design, sampling, protocol development, and data management. Data collected through HBCD will be fundamental to informing future prenatal and early childhood interventions and policies to promote wellbeing and resilience in all children. To read the full text of the article, please visit the publisher’s website.

Childhood Maltreatment as a Predictor of Substance Use/Misuse Among Youth: A Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis

Journal: Neuroscience & Biobehavioral Reviews, 2024 doi: 10.1016/j.neubiorev.2024.105873 Authors: Coral Rakovski, Mikayla Lalli, Jessica Gu, Madison Hobson, Bianca Wollenhaupt-Aguiar, Luciano Minuzzi, Flavio Kapczinski, … Benicio N Frey Abstract: This systematic review and meta-analysis aimed to comprehensively describe whether experiencing a variety of childhood maltreatment types predicts a variety of substance use/misuse types among youth, beyond the narrow scope covered in previous systematic reviews on similar topics. A literature search was conducted in June, 2022 using PubMed, PsycInfo, and Embase. 58 studies (total participant n=170,749) were included. These studies were primarily organized by substance type outcomes including alcohol (n=43), cannabis (n=25), unspecified substances (n=25), and other specific substances (n=10). Results were further stratified by maltreatment type. For specific maltreatment and substance type combinations, the majority of studies indicated that childhood maltreatment was a significant predictor of substance use/misuse in youth. Of the 10 meta-analyses we conducted, significant associations were found for the majority (9/10) of maltreatment and substance type combinations. For instance, unspecified childhood maltreatment increased the probability of youth alcohol use by about four times, which was the highest relative risk found. In conclusion, this study shows that childhood maltreatment is a predictor of youth substance use/misuse. To read the full text of the article, please visit the publisher’s website.

Effects of Message Frames and Sources in TikTok Videos for Youth Vaping Cessation: Emotions and Perceived Message Effectiveness as Mediating Mechanisms

Journal: Journal of Adolescent Health, 2024, doi: 10.1016/ j.jadohealth.2024.08.013 Authors: Jiaxi Wu, Jessica L. Fetterman, Jennifer Cornacchione Ross, & Traci Hong Abstract: Purpose: The objective of this study was to evaluate the effect of message frames (gain vs. loss) and sources (formal expert: a health-care professional vs. informal expert: an individual who successfully quit vaping) on the persuasiveness of TikTok videos among youth who currently use e-cigarettes. Additionally, the study examined how emotional responses and perceived message effectiveness (PME) mediate the framing effect on youth intention to quit vaping. Methods: A 2 (gain frame vs. loss frame) × 2 (formal expert vs. informal expert) factorial design experiment was conducted with 378 youth aged 13 to 18 who currently use e-cigarettes. The study measured participant’s emotional responses, PME of the messages, and intention to quit vaping after the video exposure. Results: Messages from a formal expert resulted in stronger intention to quit vaping compared to messages from an informal expert. Gain-framed messages were associated with higher PME when delivered by an informal expert, whereas loss-framed messages showed stronger effects on PME from a formal expert. Positive emotional responses and increased PME mediated the relationship between gain-framed messages and youth intention to quit vaping. Discussion: TikTok could serve as an effective tool for formal experts to promote vaping cessation among youth who use e-cigarettes. Additionally, the findings suggest that gain frames may be more influential than loss frames in promoting vaping cessation among youth, by eliciting positive emotional responses from the audience. The differential impact of message frames depending on source type indicates a nuanced interaction between content and messenger. To read the full text of the article, please visit the publisher’s website.

Infective Endocarditis Among Women Who Inject Drugs

Journal: JAMA Network Open, 2024, doi: 10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2024.37861 Authors: Janica A. Adams, Cara Spence, Esfandiar Shojaei, Priyadarshini Thandrasisla, Anmol Gupta, Yun-Hee Choi, Stuart Skinner, & Michael Silverman Abstract: Importance: In the US and Canada, women comprise approximately one-third of people who inject drugs (PWID); however, clinical characteristics and outcomes of injection drug use complications in women are poorly described. Objective: To identify clinical characteristics and outcomes of infective endocarditis (IE) among women who inject drugs (WWID). Design, setting, and participants: This is a retrospective cohort study of PWID with definite IE (per 2023 Duke-International Society for Cardiovascular Infectious Diseases criteria) admitted from April 5, 2007, to March 15, 2018, at 5 tertiary-care hospitals in London, Ontario, and Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada. Data were analyzed from June 1, 2023, to August 2, 2024. Descriptive analyses were conducted for baseline characteristics at index hospitalization and stratified by sex. Main outcomes and measures: The primary outcome was the difference in 5-year survival between female and male PWID with IE. The secondary outcome was 1-year survival. Multivariable time-dependent Cox proportional hazards regression analyses were conducted for variables of clinical importance to evaluate 5-year mortality. Results: Of 430 PWID with IE, 220 (51.2%) were women; of 332 non-PWID with IE, 101 (30.4%) were women. WWID with IE were younger than men (median [IQR] age, 31.5 [27.0-38.5] vs 38.5 [31.0-49.0] years), and 11 of 220 (5.0%) were pregnant at index hospitalization, although only 12 of 220 (5.5%) had contraceptive use documented. Women had a larger proportion of right-sided IE than men (158 of 220 women [71.8%] vs 113 of 210 men [53.8%]). WWID living in urban areas had higher mortality than WWID in rural areas (adjusted hazard ratio [aHR], 2.70; 95% CI, 1.15-6.34; P = .02). Overall mortality was lower among PWID referred for substance use disorder counseling in centers with inpatient services compared with centers with only outpatient referrals (aHR, 0.29; 95% CI, 0.17-0.51; P < .001). Overall mortality was lower with right-sided heart disease for both women (aHR, 0.44; 95% CI, 0.27-0.71; P < .001) and men (aHR, 0.22; 95% CI, 0.10-0.50; P < .001) and was higher with congestive heart failure for both women (aHR, 2.32; 95% CI, 1.29-4.18; P = .005) and men (aHR, 1.73; 95% CI, 1.07-2.79; P = .02). Conclusions and relevance: In this cohort of PWID with IE, women were overrepresented. Reasons for women’s disproportionately high IE incidence need further study. Inpatient substance use disorder services, contraception counseling, and enhanced social support for WWID living in urban areas need to be prioritized. To read the full text of the article, please visit the publisher’s website.

