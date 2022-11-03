Sign up now for a weekly digest of the top drug and alcohol news that impacts your work, life and community.

Estimated Deaths Attributable to Excessive Alcohol Use Among US Adults Aged 20 to 64 Years, 2015 to 2019

Journal: JAMA Network Open, 2022, doi:10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2022.39485 Authors: Marissa B. Esser, Gregory Leung, Adam Sherk, Michele K. Bohm, Yong Liu, Hua Lu & Timothy S. Naimi Abstract: Importance: Alcohol consumption is a leading preventable cause of death in the US, and death rates from fully alcohol-attributable causes (eg, alcoholic liver disease) have increased in the past decade, including among adults aged 20 to 64 years. However, a comprehensive assessment of alcohol-attributable deaths among this population, including from partially alcohol-attributable causes, is lacking. Objective: To estimate the mean annual number of deaths from excessive alcohol use relative to total deaths among adults aged 20 to 64 years overall; by sex, age group, and state; and as a proportion of total deaths. Design, Setting, and Participants: This population-based cross-sectional study of mean annual alcohol-attributable deaths among US residents between January 1, 2015, and December 31, 2019, used population-attributable fractions. Data were analyzed from January 6, 2021, to May 2, 2022. Exposures: Mean daily alcohol consumption among the 2 089 287 respondents to the 2015-2019 Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System was adjusted using national per capita alcohol sales to correct for underreporting. Adjusted mean daily alcohol consumption prevalence estimates were applied to relative risks to generate alcohol-attributable fractions for chronic partially alcohol-attributable conditions. Alcohol-attributable fractions based on blood alcohol concentrations were used to assess acute partially alcohol-attributable deaths. Main Outcomes and Measures: Alcohol-attributable deaths for 58 causes of death, as defined in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Alcohol-Related Disease Impact application. Mortality data were from the National Vital Statistics System. Results: During the 2015-2019 study period, of 694 660 mean deaths per year among adults aged 20 to 64 years (men: 432 575 [66.3%]; women: 262 085 [37.7%]), an estimated 12.9% (89 697 per year) were attributable to excessive alcohol consumption. This percentage was higher among men (15.0%) than women (9.4%). By state, alcohol-attributable deaths ranged from 9.3% of total deaths in Mississippi to 21.7% in New Mexico. Among adults aged 20 to 49 years, alcohol-attributable deaths (44 981 mean annual deaths) accounted for an estimated 20.3% of total deaths. Conclusions and Relevance: The findings of this cross-sectional study suggest that an estimated 1 in 8 total deaths among US adults aged 20 to 64 years were attributable to excessive alcohol use, including 1 in 5 deaths among adults aged 20 to 49 years. The number of premature deaths could be reduced with increased implementation of evidenced-based, population-level alcohol policies, such as increasing alcohol taxes or regulating alcohol outlet density. To read the full text of the article, please visit the publisher’s website.

Variations of Cannabis-Related Adverse Mental Health and Addiction Outcomes Across Adolescence and Adulthood: A Scoping Review

Journal: Front Psychiatry, 2022, doi: 10.3389/fpsyt.2022.973988 Authors: Navdeep Kaur, Gabriel Bastien, Lea Gagnon, Johann Graham, Violaine Mongeau-Pérusse, Hamzah Bakouni, Florence Morissette, Camille Theriault, Benedikt Fischer & Didier Jutras-Aswad Abstract: Introduction: Evidence supporting associations between cannabis use and many health outcomes is growing, however it remains unclear how such associations vary across the lifespan. We therefore aim to answer the following questions: (1) Are the risks of cannabis’s adverse effects on mental health and addiction-related outcomes different in adolescents than in adults? (2) What are the relationships between these cannabis’s adverse effects and (a) an individual’s age at first cannabis use, (b) age at assessment, and (c) duration of cannabis use? Methods: We searched Medline, Embase, CINAHL, and PsychINFO from inception to 18 October 2021. Two reviewers independently screened studies and descriptively synthesized results. Results: We included 140 studies. Cannabis effects on mental health and addiction-related outcomes were worse in adolescents, early cannabis initiators and cannabis users who consumed for longest periods. Evidence of worse long-term adverse effects in adolescents was substantial for psychosis, cannabis, and nicotine use disorders; mixed for depression, suicidality, other substance use and disorders; and limited for anxiety. Additionally, acute cannabis exposure had the opposite trend with adults more often reporting adverse effects than adolescents. Conclusion: The available evidence suggests that cannabis use should be delayed as late as possible in adulthood and shortened in duration across the lifespan to decrease the risk of negative outcomes, while emphasizing the need for adapted harm reduction approaches. This scoping review provides evidence on the role of age and duration of exposure as determinants of cannabis-related adverse effects, which may inform prevention and harm reduction strategies. To read the full text of the article, please visit the publisher’s website.

Delta-8 Tetrahydrocannabinol Product Impurities

Journal: Molecules, 2022, doi: 10.3390/molecules27206924 Authors: Colleen L. Ray, Madison P. Bylo, Jonny Pescaglia, James A. Gawenis & C. Michael Greenlief Abstract: Due to increased concerns regarding unidentified impurities in delta-8 tetrahydrocannabinol (Δ-8 THC) consumer products, a study using Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR), high performance liquid chromatography (HPLC), and mass spectrometry (MS) was conducted to further investigate these products. Ten Δ-8 THC products, including distillates and ready to use vaporizer cartridges, were analyzed. The results yield findings that the tested products contain several impurities in concentrations far beyond what is declared on certificates of analysis for these products. As Δ-8 THC is a synthetic product synthesized from cannabidiol (CBD), there are valid concerns regarding the presence of impurities in these products with unknown effects on the human body. Compounding this problem is apparent inadequate testing of these products by producers and independent laboratories. To read the full text of the article, please visit the publisher’s website.

Associations Between Food Addiction and Substance-Use Disorders: A Critical Overview of their Overlapping Patterns of Consumption

Journal: Current Addiction Reports, 2022, doi: 10.1007/s40429-022-00443-6 Authors: Revi Bonder & Caroline Davis Abstract: Purpose of Review: Research on patterns of overconsumption in individuals with food addiction (FA) has focused largely on binge eating. However, compulsive overeating can be varied and dimensional. This review focuses on the similarities between the patterns of consumption in FA and in other clinically established substance-use disorders, such as alcohol and nicotine dependence. It also highlights features that make FA unique to other addiction disorders. Recent Findings: Overall, there is substantial evidence that binge-like overconsumption is a characteristic of various substance-use and eating disorders. Likewise, it appears that different overeating patterns can reflect addictive-like eating. One pattern may be compulsive grazing – defined as the repetitive inability to resist consumption of small amounts of food. Summary: This review adds to the increasingly compelling picture that FA and binge-eating disorder are unique conditions, and that FA resembles other substance-use disorders. We conclude that a variety of overeating patterns can reflect addictive eating behaviours in vulnerable individuals, one of which may be compulsive grazing. To read the full text of the article, please visit the publisher’s website.

