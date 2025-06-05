Research News Roundup: June 5, 2025

Sign up now for a weekly digest of the top drug and alcohol news that impacts your work, life and community.

Association Between Distress Tolerance and Cannabis Use Disorder Symptoms Is Stronger Among U.S. Young Adults Who Identify as Hispanic and Non-Hispanic Black

Journal: Addictive Behaviors Reports, 2025, doi.org/10.1016/j.abrep.2025. 100616 Authors: Jessica Orea, Haylee K. DeLuca Bishop, & Kim Pulvers Abstract: Background: Young adults have the highest rates of Cannabis Use Disorder (CUD) among all age groups. One important yet understudied behavioral factor linked with CUD is Distress Tolerance (DT), and it is unknown whether this association varies as a function of race/ethnicity, despite health disparities. This study tests the hypothesis that the association between DT and CUD symptoms will be stronger among young adults who identify as non-Hispanic Black or Hispanic (under-represented minoritized; URM) and that cannabis coping motives will mediate this association. Method: Participants with past 30 day cannabis use (N = 451; M = 21.3 years; 54.8 % female; 33.0 % Hispanic; 35.7 % non-Hispanic Black) completed a cross-sectional survey administered through an online panel in 2021, which included measures of Distress Tolerance, Cannabis Coping Motives, and CUD symptoms. Moderation, mediation, and moderated mediation with covariates age, gender, education, income, and cannabis state legality were tested. Results: Greater distress intolerance was associated with higher CUD symptoms (b = 1.85, p = 0.000) and the effect was stronger for URM than NHW individuals (b = -2.43, p = 0.002). Cannabis motives mediated the association between distress intolerance and CUD symptoms (indirect effect: b = 1.069, SE = 0.222, 95 % CI(b) = [.662, 1.520]). Moderated mediation was not present, indicating that the link between DT and CUD symptoms by coping motives did not vary by race/ethnicity (index = 0.011, SE = 0.491, 95 % CI(b) = [-0.916, 1.033]). Conclusion: Developing DT may be a valuable approach for preventing and treating CUD, particularly among young adults from underrepresented backgrounds. To read the full text of the article, please visit the publisher’s website.

Implementing and Documenting Cultural Adaption of Evidence-Based Practice Strategies to Reduce Opioid Overdose Deaths: Examples and Lessons from The Healing Communities Study

Journal: Discover Public Health, 2025, doi: 10.1186/s12982-025-00696-2 Authors: Erin B. Gibson, LaShawn Glasgow, Monica Nouvong, Margaret McGladrey, Darcy Freedman, Deborah Chassler, … Linda Sprague Martinez Abstract: Introduction: Addressing the opioid overdose crisis requires developing contextually specific strategies promoting the adoption of evidence-based practices (EBPs) to prevent and treat opioid use disorder (OUD), including overdose education and naloxone distribution (OEND) and medications for OUD (MOUD). To effectively reach the groups most affected by the opioid crisis, EBP strategies must be adjusted to fit the culture and contexts of different communities. Methods: The HEALing Communities Study engaged coalitions in 67 communities across four states to select and implement EBP strategies to reduce opioid overdose mortality. Coalitions were encouraged to culturally adapt EBP strategies for “special populations,” which were defined as groups that are highly impacted by OUD and face unique challenges in accessing prevention and treatment services. EBP strategies, and any efforts to culturally adapt them, were documented in coalition action plans. We collected quantitative and qualitative details from coalitions’ action plans. Following the first wave of the intervention (January 2020 – June 2022), we utilized the DATA (Describe, Analyze, Theorize, and ACT) model to evaluate the HEALing Communities Study approach to reaching special populations and identify areas for improvement. Finally, we identified variations across states in how cultural adaptation was interpreted and implemented. We provide strategies to improve how cultural adaption strategies are developed, documented, implemented, and monitored in future studies. Results: Coalitions selected and implemented a variety of culturally tailored EBP strategies. However, complete understanding of the nature and effectiveness of cultural adaptation was limited by varying interpretations of what counts as cultural adaptation, inconsistent use of reporting guidance across research sites, and lack of data on the reach of each EBP strategy. Examples of cultural adaptation that successfully reached special populations included locating EBP strategies near each other to reduce transportation barriers, funding community-based organizations to help unhoused individuals meet basic needs, and hiring a bilingual and bicultural workforce to support prevention and treatment for OUD. Future studies should improve reporting of intersectional identities, measure EBP strategies’ reach, utilize real-world evidence of successful implementation strategies for cultural adaptation, and incorporate qualitative methods to contextualize cultural adaptation at local levels. Conclusion: We call on funders, researchers, evaluators, and implementers to invest in training and technical assistance, robust documentation and monitoring protocols, and thoughtful community engagement to support cultural adaptation of EBP strategies to reduce overdose for the most vulnerable populations. Trial registration: ClinicalTrials.gov Identifier: NCT04111939. Date of registration 10/01/2019. To read the full text of the article, please visit the publisher’s website.

Digital Detection of Craving and Stress for Individuals in Recovery from Substance Use Disorder: A Qualitative Study

Journal: Drug and Alcohol Dependence Reports, 2025, doi: 10.1016/j.dadr. 2025.10033 Authors: Jazmin Hampton, Reynalde Eugene, Nirzari Kapadia, Emily Caggiano, Amanda Geagea, C. James Watson, & Stephanie Carreiro Abstract: Aims: This study aims to 1) categorize experiences with stress and craving during substance use disorder (SUD) treatment, 2) explore perceptions of both clients and treatment providers towards a digital detection system for stress and craving during recovery, and 3) identify barriers and facilitators to adopting this technology during SUD treatment. Methods: This was a qualitative study of people in recovery from SUD (clients) and healthcare providers from outpatient treatment facilities in the northeast United States. Clients were asked to use a digital health tool that detects physiological biomarkers of stress and craving (RAE Health) for 30 days alongside their usual treatment and to engage in a semi-structured interview upon completion. Providers were asked to participate in a one-time focus group. Results: Thirty-one clients completed a semi-structured interview, and eleven providers participated in two focus groups. Four core themes emerged from the qualitative data: categorization of experiences with stress and craving, perceptions of digital detection systems, perceived barriers and facilitators of the system, and desired features of the system. Overall, client and provider perception were positive, and acceptability of the digital health tool was high. Conclusions: A digital detection system for stress and craving during SUD recovery was perceived favorably by both clients and providers, with clients citing heightened awareness and providers citing opportunities for personalized care as promising use cases. Future iterations of digital health systems for this population should consider the ideal “dose” of the intervention to maximize benefit. To read the full text of the article, please visit the publisher’s website.

Mental Health Clinicians' Perceptions on Patient Motivations and Intervention Engagement for Prenatal Cannabis Use: A Mixed Methods Study

Journal: Drug and Alcohol Dependence Reports, 2025, doi: 10.1016/j.dadr.2025 .100334 Authors: Maha N. Mian, Monique B. Does, Andrea Altschuler, Andrea Green, Deborah R. Ansley, Carley Castellanos, Asma H Asyyed, … Kelly C. Young-Wolff Abstract: Background: Mental health clinicians are uniquely suited to support and provide important insights about substance use among pregnant patients. This mixed-methods study explored how mental health clinicians perceive and address prenatal cannabis use. Methods: Participants were licensed mental health clinicians from Kaiser Permanente Northern California’s Early Start perinatal substance use screening and counseling program. Participants aimed to support patients’ goals for a healthy pregnancy. ESS completed a survey (N = 26; 100 % Female; 73.1 % White; M age=48.1) and semi-structured interview (n = 14) on their perceptions about patients’ prenatal cannabis use and engagement in the ES program. Interviews were recorded, transcribed coded, and thematically analyzed. Results: Survey results indicated clinicians perceive that nausea/morning sickness was the most common motive for prenatal cannabis use, and pregnant individuals were most likely to get information about prenatal cannabis use from their peers. Survey and interview results indicated clinicians most often used motivational interviewing, harm reduction, and psychoeducation to address cannabis use. Clinicians reported on psychotherapeutic factors (patient readiness, therapeutic rapport, and mental health support) that facilitate engagement and willingness to quit and/or reduce cannabis use during pregnancy. Other themes included ESS utilization of expertise in complementary mental health topics to support their work. Conclusions: In this mixed-methods study, clinicians described several approaches to increase pregnant patients’ willingness to engage in perinatal substance use interventions, including eliciting motives for cannabis use and using patient-centered interventions focused on establishing rapport and addressing readiness to quit. Future interventions for patients might incorporate harm reduction and psychoeducation, address motivations for use and readiness to engage in care, emphasize peer support, and support the implementation of complementary interventions. To read the full text of the article, please visit the publisher’s website.

