Individual-, Family- and School-Based Interventions to Prevent Multiple Risk Behaviours Relating to Alcohol, Tobacco and Drug Use in Young People Aged 8-25 Years: A Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis

Journal: BMC Public Health, 2022, doi: 10.1186/s12889-022-13072-5 Authors: Laura Tinner, Jennifer C. Palmer, E. Caitlin Lloyd, Deborah M. Caldwell, Georgie J. MacArthur, Kaiseree Dias, Rebecca Langford, James Redmore, Linda Wittkop, Sarah Holmes Watkins, Matthew Hickman & Rona Campbell Abstract Background: Engagement in multiple substance use risk behaviours such as tobacco smoking, alcohol and drug use during adolescence can result in adverse health and social outcomes. The impact of interventions that address multiple substance use risk behaviours, and the differential impact of universal versus targeted approaches, is unclear given findings from systematic reviews have been mixed. Our objective was to assess effects of interventions targeting multiple substance use behaviours in adolescents. Methods: Eight databases were searched to October 2019. Individual and cluster randomised controlled trials were included if they addressed two or more substance use behaviours in individuals aged 8-25 years. Data were pooled in random-effects meta-analyses, reported by intervention and setting. Quality of evidence was assessed using GRADE. Heterogeneity was assessed using between-study variance, τ2 and Ι2, and the p-value of between-study heterogeneity statistic Q. Sensitivity analyses were undertaken using the highest and lowest intra-cluster correlation coefficient (ICC). Results: Of 66 included studies, most were universal (n=52) and school-based (n=41). We found moderate quality evidence that universal school-based interventions are likely to have little or no short-term benefit (up to 12 months) in relation to alcohol use (OR 0.94, 95% CI: 0.84, 1.04), tobacco use (OR 0.98, 95% CI: 0.83, 1.15), cannabis use (OR 1.06, 95% CI: 0.86, 1.31) and other illicit drug use (OR 1.09, 95% CI: 0.85, 1.39). For targeted school-level interventions, there was low quality evidence of no or a small short-term benefit: alcohol use (OR 0.90, 95% CI: 0.74-1.09), tobacco use (OR 0.86, 95% CI: 0.66, 1.11), cannabis use (OR 0.84, 95% CI: 0.66-1.07) and other illicit drug use (OR 0.79, 95% CI 0.62-1.02). There were too few family-level (n=4), individual-level (n=2) and combination level (n=5) studies to draw confident conclusions. Sensitivity analyses of ICC did not change results. Conclusions: There is low to moderate quality evidence that universal and targeted school-level interventions have no or a small beneficial effect for preventing substance use multiple risk behaviours in adolescents. Higher quality trials and study reporting would allow better evidence syntheses, which is needed given small benefit of universal interventions can have high public health benefit. Trial registration: Cochrane Database of Systematic Reviews 2014, Issue 11. Art. No.: CD011374. DOI: 10.1002/14651858.CD011374. To read the full text of the article, please visit the publisher’s website.

Modeling the Evolution of the US Opioid Crisis for National Policy Development

Journal: Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, 2022, doi: 10.1073/pnas.2115714119 Authors: Tse Yang Lim, Erin J. Stringfellow, Celia A. Stafford, Catherine DiGennaro, Jack B. Homer, Wayne Wakeland, Sara L. Eggers, Reza Kazemi, Lukas Glos, Emily G. Ewing, Calvin B Bannister, Keith Humphreys, Douglas C. Throckmorton & Mohammad S. Jalali Abstract: The opioid crisis remains one of the greatest public health challenges in the United States. The crisis is complex, with long delays and feedbacks between policy actions and their effects, which creates a risk of unintended consequences and complicates policy decision-making. We present SOURCE (Simulation of Opioid Use, Response, Consequences, and Effects), an operationally detailed national-level model of the opioid crisis, intended to enhance understanding of the crisis and guide policy decisions. Drawing on multiple data sources, SOURCE replicates how risks of opioid misuse initiation and overdose have evolved over time in response to behavioral and other changes and suggests how those risks may evolve in the future, providing a basis for projecting and analyzing potential policy impacts and solutions. To read the full text of the article, please visit the publisher’s website.

A Community Response Approach to Mental Health and Substance Abuse Crises Reduced Crime

Journal: ScienceAdvances, 2022, doi: 10.1126/sciadv.abm2106 Authors: Thomas S. Dee & Jaymes Pyne Abstract: Police officers often serve as first responders to mental health and substance abuse crises. Concerns over the unintended consequences and high costs associated with this approach have motivated emergency response models that augment or completely remove police involvement. However, there is little causal evidence evaluating these programs. This preregistered study presents quasi-experimental evidence on the impact of an innovative “community response” pilot in Denver that directed targeted emergency calls to health care responders instead of the police. We find robust evidence that the program reduced reports of targeted, less serious crimes (e.g., trespassing, public disorder, and resisting arrest) by 34% and had no detectable effect on more serious crimes. The sharp reduction in targeted crimes reflects the fact that health-focused first responders are less likely to report individuals they serve as criminal offenders and the spillover benefits of the program (e.g., reducing crime during hours when the program was not in operation). To read the full text of the article, please visit the publisher’s website.

Passive Exposure to E-Cigarette Emissions is Associated with Worsened Mental Health

Journal: BMC Public Health, 2022, doi: 10.1186/s12889-022-13470-9 Authors: Kayla Rae Farrell, Michael Weitzman, Emma Karey, Teresa K. Y. Lai, Terry Gordon & Shu Xu Abstract: Background: Cigarette smoking, secondhand cigarette smoke (SHS) exposure, and e-cigarette use (“vaping”) are each associated with increased rates of depressive symptoms and other internalizing mental health disorders. The prevalence of vaping has increased greatly, yet the mental health correlates of secondhand exposure to e-cigarette emissions are as yet to be investigated. This study examined the potential adverse mental health outcomes associated with different tobacco exposures (direct and passive), with a particular focus on the mental health correlates of secondhand exposure to e-cigarette emissions. Methods: The Population Assessment of Tobacco and Health Study data collected from a sample of 16,173 Wave 4 adults were used to test the hypothesis that secondhand e-cigarette emissions exposure is associated with increased odds of internalizing mental health disorders. Individuals were categorized as exclusive cigarette smokers, exclusive e-cigarette users, cigarette and e-cigarette dual users, exclusive noncombustible tobacco users, secondhand smoke exposed non-users, secondhand e-cigarette emissions exposed non-users, and non-users with no current SHS/secondhand e-cigarette aerosol exposure. Adjusted weighted logistic regression analysis was used to investigate the association between exposure type and internalizing problems as assessed by scores on the Global Appraisal of Individual Needs-Short Screener (GAIN-SS), a widely used instrument for assessing mental health problems. Results: Cigarette smokers (AOR = 2.53, 95% CI: 2.19-2.92), e-cigarette users (AOR = 3.14, 2.41-4.09), dual users (AOR = 3.37, 2.85-4.00), noncombustible tobacco users (AOR = 1.48, 1.01-2.17), SHS exposed non-users (AOR = 1.63, 1.37-1.94), and secondhand e-cigarette emissions exposed non-users (AOR = 1.43, 1.03-1.99) were each associated with increased odds of moderate to severe internalizing mental health problems as compared to unexposed non-users. Odds of internalizing problems among SHS and secondhand e-cigarette emissions exposed non-users did not differ (p = 0.46). Conclusions: This is the first study, to our knowledge, to identify an association between recent secondhand exposure to e-cigarette emissions and mental health problems, and the risk is comparable to that of SHS. Corroboration of this relationship needs further research to explicate directionality and mechanisms underlying this association. To read the full text of the article, please visit the publisher’s website.

