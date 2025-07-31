Research News Roundup: July 31, 2025

Sign up now for a weekly digest of the top drug and alcohol news that impacts your work, life and community.

Individuals Recently Abstinent from Methamphetamine Show Selective Cognitive and Behavioral Differences when Compared to Age-Matched Controls

Journal: Frontiers in Psychiatry, 2025, doi: 10.3389/fpsyt.2025.1604252 Authors: M. Frances Vest, Alexandru Mihai Dumitrescu, Matthew W. Johnson, Elliot Thompson, Alfred Thomas, James C. Patterson 2nd, & Kevin S. Murnane Abstract: Introduction: Substance use disorders are often associated with impairments in cognitive and behavioral processes. Methamphetamine use disorder (MUD), in particular, has been linked to such differences, though it remains unclear whether response inhibition (the inability to withhold prepotent responses), risk taking, or other constructs play more prominent roles. Understanding the specific contributions of these constructs is essential for tailoring interventions and improving outcomes for individuals with MUD. This study aimed to investigate both subdomains of impulsivity in individuals recently abstinent from methamphetamine. Methods: Participants with MUD (n=29) recruited from 30-day residential treatment programs and age-matched controls (n =27) completed the Iowa Gambling Task (IGT) and Balloon Analogue Risk Task (BART) to assess risk taking and delay sensitivity, and the Stroop Color and Word Task (SCWT) and Stop Signal Task (SST) to assess response inhibition. Two-way multivariate analyses of covariance (MANCOVAs) were performed to determine group differences. Results: Analyses revealed no significant group differences in IGT net score (p=0.62) and BART average pumps (p=0.45). Conversely, significant differences emerged in as evidenced by longer stop signal reaction times (p < 0.01) and lower SCWT accuracy (p=0.03) in the MUD group compared to age-matched controls. Discussion: These findings suggest that methamphetamine use disorder is associated with specific cognitive and behavioral abnormalities. Targeting these constructs in treatment may improve outcomes for individuals recovering from MUD. To read the full text of the article, please visit the publisher’s website.

Digital Psychosocial Interventions Tailored for People in Opioid Use Disorder Treatment: Scoping Review

Journal: Journal of Medical Internet Research, 2025, doi: 10.2196/69538 Authors: Madison Scialanca, Karen Alexander, & Babak Tofighi Abstract: Background: A total of 60% of patients with opioid use disorder (OUD) leave treatment early. Psychosocial interventions can enhance treatment retention by addressing behavioral and mental health needs related to early treatment discontinuation, but intervention engagement is key. If well-designed, digital platforms can increase the engagement, reach, and accessibility of psychosocial interventions. Prior reviews of OUD treatment have predominantly focused on outcomes, such as reductions in substance use, without identifying the underlying behavior change principles that drive the effectiveness of interventions. Objective: This scoping review aims to document and describe recent digital psychosocial interventions, including their behavior change strategies, for patients receiving medication for OUD (MOUD). Methods: Predefined search terms were used to search Ovid, CINAHL, and PubMed databases for peer-reviewed literature published in the last 10 years. The database search resulted in 1381 relevant studies, and 16 of them remained after applying the inclusion criteria. Studies were included if they (1) evaluated a digital intervention with behavioral, psychosocial, or counseling components for people in OUD treatment and (2) were published in English in peer-reviewed journals. Results: The 16 studies reviewed comprised 6 randomized controlled trials, 6 pilot studies, 2 qualitative studies, and 2 retrospective cohort studies. Smartphone apps (n=8) were the most prevalent intervention delivery method, with other studies using telemedicine (n=3), virtual reality (n=1), telephone calls (n=1), or text messaging (n=3) to deliver psychosocial interventions in either a synchronous (n=7) or asynchronous (n=9) manner. The digital interventions reviewed predominately delivered cognitive behavioral therapy education through a phone call (n=1), a text message (n=2), a smartphone app (n=7), or tele-counseling (n=1). The predominant behavior change strategies implemented were self-monitoring, feedback and reinforcement, psychoeducation, cue awareness, and providing instruction. One intervention reviewed uses the evidence base of mindfulness-oriented recovery enhancement. Conclusions: Participants in the studies reviewed indicated a preference for digital, flexible, patient-centered psychosocial interventions that emphasized improved patient-provider relationships. While randomized controlled trials comprised a significant portion of the studies, the inclusion of pilot studies and qualitative research highlights the field’s ongoing exploration of feasibility and effectiveness. These findings underscore the growing role of digital health solutions in psychosocial care, though further research is needed to optimize engagement, delivery, and long-term outcomes. To read the full text of the article, please visit the publisher’s website.

Disparities in Treatment Outcomes for Cannabis Use Disorder among Adolescents

Journal: Pediatric Reports, 2025, doi: 10.3390/pediatric17040074 Authors: Helena Miranda, Jhon Ostanin, Simon Shugar, Maria Carmenza Mejia, Lea Sacca, Mitchell L. Doucette, Charles H. Hennekens, & Panagiota Kitsantas Abstract: Background: This study examined treatment outcomes for cannabis use disorder (CUD) among adolescents (12-17 years old) in the United States. Methods: Data from the 2018-2021 Treatment Episode Data Set-Discharges (TEDS-D) included 40,054 adolescents diagnosed with CUD. Descriptive statistics, Chi-square tests, and multivariable logistic regression assessed treatment outcomes and factors associated with treatment completion. Results: Only 36.8% of adolescents completed treatment. The most common reasons for not completing treatment were dropping out (28.4%) and transferring to another facility/program (17.0%). Males and Black non-Hispanic adolescents had lower odds of completing treatment (OR = 0.79, 95%CI: 0.75-0.84), while Hispanic (OR = 1.13, 95%CI: 1.08-1.18), Asian (OR = 1.56, 95%CI: 1.3-1.86) and Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander adolescents (OR = 2.31, 95%CI: 2.04-2.61) had higher odds of completion compared to their White counterparts. Independent living arrangements, homelessness, arrests in the past 30 days and younger age (<15 years old) decreased the likelihood of treatment completion. Adolescents with co-occurring mental health and substance use disorders also had lower completion rates (OR = 0.79, 95%CI: 0.77-0.86). Referral from schools/employers and treatment settings were associated with a higher success, particularly with stays of 4-6 months and 7-12 months. Conclusion: This study highlights the need for targeted CUD treatment programs that support at-risk adolescents, especially those experiencing homelessness or facing legal issues. High dropout and transition rates suggest a need for continuity of care and program integration between facilities. Strengthening coordination among public health officials, community organizations, and stakeholders is essential to developing culturally responsive treatment interventions that address social determinants of health, substance use, and mental health in this vulnerable population. To read the full text of the article, please visit the publisher’s website.

Alcohol, Aging, and the Gut Microbiome: Intersections of Immunity, Barrier Dysfunction, and Disease

Journal: Alcohol, 2025, doi: 10.1016/j.alcohol.2025.07.001 Authors: Esther Melamed, Wiramon Rungratanawanich, Suthat Liangpunsakul, Katherine A. Maki, Rebecca L. McCullough, & Cristina Llorente Abstract: Alcohol consumption exerts complex, dose- and context-dependent effects on human health, particularly by influencing the gut microbiome, intestinal barrier integrity, immune regulation, and aging processes. Genetic variation and advancing age are two major, and often interacting, factors that modify the risk of alcohol-related diseases. Among genetic factors, the prevalent aldehyde dehydrogenase 2 polymorphism (ALDH2∗2) compromises acetaldehyde clearance, driving toxic metabolite accumulation, oxidative stress, and increased intestinal permeability that disrupts gut microbial communities, even at low levels of alcohol consumption. Heavy and chronic alcohol use further disrupts gut microbial communities, erodes mucosal integrity, and drives systemic inflammation, contributing to alcohol-associated liver disease (ALD), neuroinflammation, and multi-organ injury. Aging independently worsens these effects by promoting chronic low-grade inflammation and impaired immune responses, heightening susceptibility to alcohol-induced pathology. In specific contexts, such as certain autoimmune diseases, low to moderate alcohol intake may exert immunomodulatory effects and influence the gut microbiome, potentially contributing to reduced inflammation and alterations in microbial composition. This review synthesizes current mechanistic insights into how alcohol, host genetics, the gut microbiome, immune regulatory pathways, and aging intersect to influence disease risk. As global populations age and the burden of alcohol-related health issues rises, there is an urgent need for integrated, systems-level approaches. Future research should prioritize precision-based, gut-targeted strategies aimed at restoring microbial balance, maintaining intestinal barrier integrity, and mitigating alcohol-related harm across the lifespan. To read the full text of the article, please visit the publisher’s website.

The American Fentanyl Epidemic: Geographic Variation in Mortality and Policy Implications