Research News Roundup: July 24, 2025

Social Media Use, Cannabis Attitudes, and Cannabis Use Among Adolescents: An Observational Study

Journal: Preventive Medicine Reports, 2025, doi: 10.1016/j.pmedr.2025. 103126 Authors: Erin A. Vogel, Katelyn F. Romm, Zachary B. Massey, & Amy M. Cohn Abstract: Objective: Adolescents with frequent (versus infrequent) social media use display higher cannabis use prevalence. This study examined associations of social media use frequency with pro-cannabis attitudes, an actionable intervention target. Methods: Youth aged 13-17 in Oklahoma, United States completed an online, cross-sectional survey (March-October 2023) measuring social media use frequency (0-1.5 vs. 1.5+ hours/day), pro-cannabis attitudes (e.g., “cannabis is an effective treatment for mental health problems”), past-month cannabis use (yes/no), and individual characteristics (e.g., age, tobacco use). Regression models tested associations of social media use frequency with pro-cannabis attitudes, pro-cannabis attitudes with past-month cannabis use, and social media use frequency with past-month cannabis use. Results: The sample (N = 409; 53.8 % female) was 58.7 % non-Hispanic [NH] White; 68.5 % used social media >1.5 hours/day; 22.7 % reported past-month cannabis use, and cannabis attitudes averaged 3.2 (SD = 1.0; 1 = less positive, 5 = more positive). In models adjusted for sex, gender, age, family finances, mental health symptoms, tobacco use, alcohol use, offline cannabis marketing exposure, and cannabis-related social media content exposure, participants endorsing more frequent social media use had greater pro-cannabis attitudes (B = 0.24, SE = 0.10; p = .020). Pro-cannabis attitudes were, in turn, associated with greater odds of past-month cannabis use (aOR = 1.80, 95 % CI [1.28, 2.55]). Social media use frequency was not directly associated with past-month cannabis use (p = .344); however, past-month cannabis use prevalence was descriptively higher among youth with frequent (24.3 %) versus infrequent (19.4 %) social media use. Conclusions: Adolescents with frequent social media use may develop pro-cannabis attitudes, which may be associated with future cannabis use. Prevention messaging could target attitudes. To read the full text of the article, please visit the publisher’s website.

Use of Tobacco and Cannabis Following State-Level Cannabis Legalization

Journal: JAMA Network Open, 2025, doi: 10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2025 .20093 Authors: Andrew S. Hyatt, Lindsay Overhage, & Benjamin Lê Cook Abstract: Importance: Cannabis use has been shown to modestly increase shortly after legalization of recreational use, but little is known about longer-term changes in cannabis and tobacco use. Objective: To assess the association of cannabis legalization and commercialization with the use of cannabis, cigarettes, and electronic nicotine delivery systems (ENDS) in the 5 years after legalization in the US. Design, setting, and participants: The Population Assessment of Tobacco and Health (PATH) study, a nationally representative longitudinal cohort study of adults 18 years or older in the US, was used for a retrospective, difference-in-differences analysis of panel data from January 2013 to December 2022. Data were analyzed from May 8, 2024, to April 20, 2025. Exposures: State-level recreational cannabis legalization (RCL) and opening of retail outlets with 5 years of follow-up. Main outcomes and measures: Percentage point changes in 30-day use of cannabis, cigarettes, and ENDS in states with legalization compared with control states, aggregated over 5 years and then broken down into the periods before and after retail outlets opened. Results: Among the 171 257 observations from 55 406 individuals included in the analysis (50.9% female; mean [SD] age, 37.97 [17.69] years), RCL was associated with an increase of cannabis use by 3.28 (95% CI, 2.29-4.27) percentage points and ENDS use by 1.39 (95% CI, 0.44-2.35) percentage points compared with control states. There was no differential change in cigarette use (-0.99 [95% CI, -2.25 to 0.27] percentage points). For cannabis, this change was greater after retail outlets opened (3.74 [95% CI, 2.65-4.82] percentage points) compared with before (1.17 [95% CI, 0.13-2.20] percentage points). There were no large changes in ENDS or cigarette use associated with the opening of retail outlets. Conclusions and relevance: In this longitudinal cohort study, RCL was associated with more cannabis and ENDS use after 5 years and no significant change in cigarette use. Furthermore, cannabis use increased over time, underscoring the importance of studying commercialization policy going forward. Based on the present results, it is unlikely RCL has been associated with a large increase in cigarette use, but increases in use of cannabis and vaped nicotine bear close monitoring as retail cannabis rapidly expands. To read the full text of the article, please visit the publisher’s website.

Co-Involvement of Stimulants with Opioids in North America: A 'Silent Epidemic'

Journal: PLOS Mental Health, 2025, doi: 10.1371/journal.pmen.0000319 Authors: Yutong Li, Derek V. Pierce, Shelly Vik, Kathryn Dong, Scott Patten, Yanbo Zhang, Jake Hayward, Andrew J. Greenshaw, & Bo Cao Abstract: The opioid epidemic unfolded in three distinct waves, with the latest comprising of deaths attributed to illegally manufactured synthetic opioids. We discuss evidence for a ‘silent epidemic’ alongside the opioid epidemic comprising co-ingestion of stimulants including methamphetamine and cocaine. Data regarding opioid- and stimulant-use trends (specifically methamphetamine and cocaine) were collected from the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA) (1999–2021) in the United States for unintentional and intentional deaths. For Canada, opioid- (2016–2022) and stimulant-use (2018–2022) trends for unintentional and intentional deaths were collected from the Public Health Agency of Canada and the Alberta Substance Use Surveillance System. Joinpoint regression analysis was used to investigate trends for opioid and stimulant use in the United States and Canada. As a proxy for public interest in opioid- and stimulant-related trends, Google Trends Relative Search Interest (RSI) was used to measure the interest over time (2004-present) for opioid- and stimulant-related search terms. Spearman’s non-parametric correlation was used to measure the relationship between the RSI and drug-related deaths. Although public attention is mostly directed at the opioid epidemic, stimulant-use is increasing year over year. Moreover, the use of stimulants and opioids together is associated with a higher rate of increase in drug-related deaths each year compared to stimulants or opioids alone. Despite the importance of the potential stimulant contribution to opioid-involved deaths, Google Trends RSI revealed public interest in stimulants has dropped from a peak value in 2004–2005, whereas relative interest in opioids is relatively much higher on Google in comparison to the interest in stimulants. Given the contribution of stimulants to the ongoing drug poisoning crisis there is an urgent need to develop and implement strategies that reduce the health risks associated with stimulant use. To achieve this, we must raise awareness among clinicians, policymakers and the general public regarding the potential impacts of stimulant use, including deliberate and unaware co-use of stimulants and opioids, on drug poisoning deaths, population health and the healthcare system. To read the full text of the article, please visit the publisher’s website.

Experimental Study on Cannabis Use and Affect: Effects on Reactivity to and Recovery from Negative Stimuli

Journal: Journal of Psychopathology & Clinical Science, 2025, doi: 10.1037/abn000 1023 Authors: Carillon J. Skrzynski, Luiza Rosa, Austin Drake, Angela D. Bryan, & L. Cinnamon Bidwell Abstract: Anxiety induces considerable costs to individuals necessitating investigation into underlying factors. Exaggerated responses to negative stimuli (i.e., reactivity) and diminished recovery from them are features of disordered mood that are increasingly being treated with cannabis, but its efficacy remains unclear. The current study thus examined how extended (i.e., 4 weeks) and acute (i.e., immediate) use of cannabis differing in cannabinoid content influences reactivity and recovery processes. In total, 499 individuals with at least mild anxiety (66% female, 68% White) engaged in 4 weeks of ad libitum use of either a Δ9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC)-dominant product (n = 152), a cannabidiol (CBD)-dominant product (n = 163), a 1:1 ratio product (n = 140), or no product use (N = 44). Participants completed a baseline session where their affect and heart rate (HR) were measured before and after a rumination task and breathing recovery exercise. This same procedure occurred 4 weeks later at a mobile laboratory session before and after cannabis use. Using three-level mixed effect models, findings showed greater reactivity to but also stronger recovery after the rumination task for all three cannabis use conditions compared to the nonuse condition. Additionally, Δ9-tetrahydrocannabinol products elevated HR compared to CBD and nonuse, while CBD use did not change HR relative to nonuse. The findings showed reactivity and recovery differed for cannabis use versus nonuse conditions, suggesting important implications for cannabis use recommendations on mitigating anxiety. To read the full text of the article, please visit the publisher’s website.

Alcohol Use Mediates the Association Between Sexual Dating Violence Victimization and Attempted Suicide Among U.S. High School Students