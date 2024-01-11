Sign up now for a weekly digest of the top drug and alcohol news that impacts your work, life and community.

Developing a Text-Message Library for Tobacco Prevention among Adolescents: A Qualitative Study

Journal: PLoS One, 2024, doi: 10.1371/journal.pone.0296503 Authors: Georges Elias Khalil, David McLean, Erica Ramirez, Paris Piere Mihaj, Bairu Zhao, Biswadeep Dhar, & Meerah Khan Abstract: Introduction: Communicating the risks associated with nicotine and tobacco use to adolescents can be challenging, especially with the current tobacco market’s attempt to capture the attention of youths. Text message interventions have emerged to address the need to improve tobacco risk communication. This article informs the design of a message library for tobacco risk communication that is based on the transtheoretical model and addresses the risk of multiple tobacco products. Methods: We draw findings from this study from two phases. Phase 1 involved six remote focus group discussions (n = 25) and an in-depth interview, and Phase 2 involved online ideation sessions (n = 11) that led to the current version of the messages. We conducted the study within a larger project for the design and testing of a tobacco prevention program. With thematic analysis and the affinity mapping technique, two research team members identified repeated topics and relevant quotes to organize them into themes and subthemes. Results: In Phase 1, thematic analysis revealed four major themes: 1) Adolescents’ gap in tobacco knowledge, 2) Social influence and popularity, 3) Attitude toward marketing, and 4) Text message framing preferences. During Phase 2, participants generated 1-to-7 iterations of the original messages. Votings and discussions resulted in a library of 306 messages under 7 sections, categorized based on the processes of change from the transtheoretical model. Conclusion: The current study presents key insights crucial for developing and evaluating a library of tobacco prevention text messages that is scientifically valid and successfully resonates with today’s adolescents. Our future plan is to go beyond this initial message development and vet the message library by adolescents and expert reviewers in tobacco risk communication. Future research may consider developing messages that are tailored based on gender, ethnicity, and other factors that are predictive of tobacco use. To read the full text of the article, please visit the publisher’s website.

ENDS, Cigarettes, and Respiratory Illness: Longitudinal Associations among U.S. Youth

Journal: American Journal of Preventive Medicine, 2023, doi: 10.1016/j.amepre.2023.12.005 Authors: Richa Mukerjee, Jana L. Hirschtick, Luis Zavala Arciniega, Yanmei Xie, Geoffrey D. Barnes, Douglas A. Arenberg, … Steven F. Cook Abstract: Introduction: ENDS use is highly prevalent among U.S. youth, and there is concern about its respiratory health effects. However, evidence from nationally representative longitudinal data is limited. Methods: Using youth (aged 12-17 years) data from Waves 1-5 (2013-2019) of the Population Assessment of Tobacco and Health Study, multilevel Poisson regression models were estimated to examine the association between ENDS use; cigarettes; and diagnosed bronchitis, pneumonia, or chronic cough. Current product use was lagged by 1 wave and categorized as (1) never/noncurrent use, (2) exclusive cigarette use, (3) exclusive ENDS use, and (4) dual ENDS/cigarette use. Multivariable models adjusted for age, sex, race and ethnicity; parental education; asthma; BMI; cannabis use; secondhand smoke exposure; and household use of combustible products. Data analysis was conducted in 2022-2023. Results: A total of 7.4% of respondents were diagnosed with bronchitis, pneumonia, or chronic cough at follow-up. In the multivariable model, exclusive cigarette use (incident rate ratio=1.85, 95% CI=1.29, 2.65), exclusive ENDS use (incident rate ratio=1.49, 95% CI=1.06, 2.08), and dual use (incident rate ratio=2.70, 95% CI=1.61, 3.50) were associated with a higher risk of diagnosed bronchitis, pneumonia, or chronic cough than never/noncurrent use. Conclusions: These results suggest that ENDS and cigarettes, used exclusively or jointly, increased the risk of diagnosed bronchitis, pneumonia, or chronic cough among U.S. youth. However, dual use was associated with the highest risk. Targeted policies aimed at continuing to reduce cigarette smoking and ENDS use among youth, especially among those with dual use, are needed. To read the full text of the article, please visit the publisher’s website.

Journal: International Journal of Drug Policy, 2023, doi: 10.1016/j.drugpo.2023.104289 Authors: Hansel E. Tookes, Tyler S. Bartholomew, Sabrina E. Soto Sugar, Marina D. Plesons, Ricky N. Bluthenthal, Lynn D. Wenger, Sheila V. Patel, … Barrot H. Lambdin Abstract: Background: As injection drug use has increased in the US, so too has the prevalence of receptive syringe sharing. Since the 1980s, Needle and Syringe Programs (NSPs) have been an important source of clean injection equipment and disposal of used syringes. This study reports national syringe coverage and examines the impact of program attributes on organizational-level service uptake, defined as number of syringes distributed per participant contact per year. Methods: In 2019 and 2020, we administered an annual cross-sectional survey to NSPs operating in the US (n = 260). A national estimate of coverage was calculated by dividing the total number of syringes distributed by the 2019 and 2020 population estimate of people who inject drugs (PWID). Frequency distributions and percentages were calculated for categorical variables (e.g., funding, census region, distribution policy/modality), and median and interquartile ranges (IQR) were calculated for continuous variables (e.g., participant contacts, syringes distributed). Bivariate and multivariable mixed effects logistic regression models were used to estimate the odds ratio associated with organizational characteristics on increasing service uptake at the NSP level. Results: From 2019 to 2020, the total number of participant contacts by NSPs increased from 871,976 to 898,891, and the number of syringes distributed increased from 92,648,529 to 113,071,748. The national coverage estimate increased from 29.5 (95 % CI = 15.0, 58.2) to 35.8 (95 % CI = 18.2, 70.6) syringes per PWID. Fifty-eight percent of NSPs increased service uptake in 2020 as compared to the previous year. NSPs that received government funding and NSPs that changed to a less restrictive syringe distribution policy were more likely to increase service uptake (aOR 1.80, 95 % CI = 1.01, 3.22 and aOR 3.33, 95 % CI = 1.11, 9.94, respectively). Syringe distribution modalities also diversified, with more NSPs reaching participants via backpacking / outreach, fixed site pop-ups, mobile delivery, mail-based delivery, leaving supplies out, and secondary distribution. Conclusion: Both governmental investment in harm reduction programming and needs-based distribution of syringes increased service uptake and thus should be expanded and sustained to reduce harms associated with injection drug use. To read the full text of the article, please visit the publisher’s website.

Characterization of Trajectories of Physical Activity and Cigarette Smoking from Early Adolescence To Adulthood

Journal: BMC Public Health, 2023, doi: 10.1186/s12889-023-17365-1 Authors: Iris Yuefan Shao, Shakira F. Suglia, Weihua An, David Mendez, Viola Vaccarino, & Alvaro Alonso Abstract: Background: Cigarette smoking and physical inactivity are two critical risk factors for noncommunicable diseases and all-cause mortality. However, few studies have compared the long-term trajectories of both behaviors, as well as multilevel factors associated with trajectory patterns. Using the National Longitudinal Study of Adolescent to Adult Health (Add Health) Wave I through V survey data, this study characterized distinct subgroups of the population sharing similar behavioral patterns from adolescence to adulthood, as well as predictors of subgroup membership for physical activity (PA) and cigarette smoking behavior respectively. Methods: Using the Add Health Wave I through V survey data, we identified the optimal number of latent classes and class-specific trajectories of PA and cigarette smoking from early adolescence to adulthood, fitting latent growth mixture models with standardized PA score and past 30-day cigarette smoking intensity as outcome measures and age as a continuous time variable. Associations of baseline sociodemographic factors, neighborhood characteristics, and sociopsychological factors with trajectory class membership were assessed using multinomial logistic regression. Results: We identified three distinct subgroups of non-linear PA trajectories in the study population: moderately active group (N = 1067, 5%), persistently inactive group (N = 14,257, 69%) and worsening activity group (N = 5410, 26%). Foror cigarette smoking, we identified three distinct non-linear trajectory subgroups: persistent non-smoker (N = 14,939, 72%), gradual quitter (N = 2357, 11%), and progressing smoker (N = 3393, 16%). Sex, race/ethnicity, neighborhood environment and perceived peer support during adolescence were significant predictors of both physical activity and cigarette smoking trajectory subgroup membership from early adolescence to adulthood. Conclusions: There are three distinct subgroups of individuals sharing similar PA and cigarette smoking behavioral profile respectively from adolescence to adulthood in the Add Health study population. Behavioral interventions that focus on neighborhood environment (e.g. establish community-based activity center) and relationship to peers during adolescence (e.g. peer counseling) could be key to long-term PA promotion and cigarette smoking cessation. To read the full text of the article, please visit the publisher’s website.

Xylazine in Overdose Deaths and Forensic Drug Reports in US States, 2019-2022