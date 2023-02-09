Sign up now for a weekly digest of the top drug and alcohol news that impacts your work, life and community.

State Cannabis Legalization and Psychosis-Related Health Care Utilization

Journal: JAMA Network Open, 2023, doi:10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2022.52689 Authors: Holly Elser, Keith Humphreys, Mathew V. Kiang, Swapnil Mehta, Jong H. Yoon, William O. Faustman & Ellicott C. Matthay Abstract: Importance: Psychosis is a hypothesized consequence of cannabis use. Legalization of cannabis could therefore be associated with an increase in rates of health care utilization for psychosis. Objective: To evaluate the association of state medical and recreational cannabis laws and commercialization with rates of psychosis-related health care utilization. Design, Setting, and Participants: Retrospective cohort design using state-level panel fixed effects to model within-state changes in monthly rates of psychosis-related health care claims as a function of state cannabis policy level, adjusting for time-varying state-level characteristics and state, year, and month fixed effects. Commercial and Medicare Advantage claims data for beneficiaries aged 16 years and older in all 50 US states and the District of Columbia, 2003 to 2017 were used. Data were analyzed from April 2021 to October 2022. Exposure: State cannabis legalization policies were measured for each state and month based on law type (medical or recreational) and degree of commercialization (presence or absence of retail outlets). Main Outcomes and Measures: Outcomes were rates of psychosis-related diagnoses and prescribed antipsychotics. Results: This study included 63 680 589 beneficiaries followed for 2 015 189 706 person-months. Women accounted for 51.8% of follow-up time with the majority of person-months recorded for those aged 65 years and older (77.3%) and among White beneficiaries (64.6%). Results from fully-adjusted models showed that, compared with no legalization policy, states with legalization policies experienced no statistically significant increase in rates of psychosis-related diagnoses (medical, no retail outlets: rate ratio [RR], 1.13; 95% CI, 0.97-1.36; medical, retail outlets: RR, 1.24; 95% CI, 0.96-1.61; recreational, no retail outlets: RR, 1.38; 95% CI, 0.93-2.04; recreational, retail outlets: RR, 1.39; 95% CI, 0.98-1.97) or prescribed antipsychotics (medical, no retail outlets RR, 1.00; 95% CI, 0.88-1.13; medical, retail outlets: RR, 1.01; 95% CI, 0.87-1.19; recreational, no retail outlets: RR, 1.13; 95% CI, 0.84-1.51; recreational, retail outlets: RR, 1.14; 95% CI, 0.89-1.45). In exploratory secondary analyses, rates of psychosis-related diagnoses increased significantly among men, people aged 55 to 64 years, and Asian beneficiaries in states with recreational policies compared with no policy. Conclusions and Relevance: In this retrospective cohort study of commercial and Medicare Advantage claims data, state medical and recreational cannabis policies were not associated with a statistically significant increase in rates of psychosis-related health outcomes. As states continue to introduce new cannabis policies, continued evaluation of psychosis as a potential consequence of state cannabis legalization may be informative. To read the full text of the article, please visit the publisher’s website.

Strategies to Reduce Harm: An Expert Panel Discussion on the Fentanyl Crisis

Journal: The Permanente Journal, 2023, doi: 10.7812/TPP/22.176 Authors: Sarah J. Leitz, Sarah M. Bagley, Amy Jo Cook, Christopher Jones, David Lawrence & Pam Pearce Abstract: According to provisional data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), during the 12-month period ending in July 2022, an estimated 107,5001 lives were lost to a drug overdose. More than 81,000 of the overdose deaths involved opioids. These numbers represent people who were mothers, fathers, daughters, sons, husbands, wives, brothers, sisters, classmates, teammates, and best friends. The effects of these losses have cascaded through all aspects of our communities and across generations. To highlight the crisis and provide understanding and strategies to prevent the further loss of life, a panel of experts with a wide range of knowledge and experience, from patient advocacy and prevention to front-line work to federal policy, from across the United States, discuss in this article the nationwide fentanyl crisis. To read the full text of the article, please visit the publisher’s website.

Negative Urgency, PTSD Symptoms, and Alcohol Risk in College Students

Journal: Addictive Behaviors Reports, 2023, doi: 10.1016/j.abrep.2023.100480 Authors: Hagar Hallihan, Hanaan Bing-Canar, Katherine Paltell & Erin C. Berenz Abstract: Theoretical models of trauma and alcohol use suggest that trauma-exposed individuals with higher levels of PTSD symptoms are at increased risk of problematic and coping-oriented alcohol use to alleviate unwanted internal states. The goal of the current study was to evaluate whether these associations are enhanced among young adults who report engaging in impulsive behavior in the context of negative affect (i.e., high negative urgency). It was hypothesized that (a) higher negative urgency would be associated with problematic alcohol use; and that (b) negative urgency would moderate the association between PTSD symptoms and problematic alcohol use. Methods: This study used a cross-sectional, secondary data analysis design run on 213 participants: college students, ages 18-25, who endorsed both having an interpersonal traumatic event and current weekly alcohol use. Participants completed a series of assessments and self-report questionnaires. Results: Results of hierarchical linear regression models indicated that greater negative urgency was significantly associated with greater negative alcohol-related consequences and greater coping motives for alcohol, but not past 30-day binge frequency or past 30-day alcohol quantity. Negative urgency did not moderate associations between PTSD symptoms and alcohol outcomes. Conclusions: PTSD symptoms and negative urgency are uniquely associated with indices of alcohol risk in college students with a history of trauma exposure. However, individuals high in negative urgency are not necessarily consuming more alcohol, nor does negative urgency increase the association between PTSD symptoms and drinking outcomes in this population. To read the full text of the article, please visit the publisher’s website.

Genetic Influences on Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder

Journal: Genes, 2023, doi: 10.3390/genes14010195 Authors: Danielle Sambo & David Goldman Abstract: Fetal alcohol spectrum disorder (FASD) encompasses the range of deleterious outcomes of prenatal alcohol exposure (PAE) in the affected offspring, including developmental delay, intellectual disability, attention deficits, and conduct disorders. Several factors contribute to the risk for and severity of FASD, including the timing, dose, and duration of PAE and maternal factors such as age and nutrition. Although poorly understood, genetic factors also contribute to the expression of FASD, with studies in both humans and animal models revealing genetic influences on susceptibility. In this article, we review the literature related to the genetics of FASD in humans, including twin studies, candidate gene studies in different populations, and genetic testing identifying copy number variants. Overall, these studies suggest different genetic factors, both in the mother and in the offspring, influence the phenotypic outcomes of PAE. While further work is needed, understanding how genetic factors influence FASD will provide insight into the mechanisms contributing to alcohol teratogenicity and FASD risk and ultimately may lead to means for early detection and intervention. To read the full text of the article, please visit the publisher’s website.

Identifying Desired Features That Would Be Acceptable and Helpful in a Wrist-Worn Biosensor-Based Alcohol Intervention: Interview Study among Adults Who Drink Heavily