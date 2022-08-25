Sign up now for a weekly digest of the top drug and alcohol news that impacts your work, life and community.

Effect of a Peer-Led Behavioral Intervention for Emergency Department Patients at High Risk of Fatal Opioid Overdose: A Randomized Clinical Trial

Journal: JAMA Network Open, 2022, doi: 10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2022.25582 Authors: Francesca L. Beaudoin, Brendan P. Jacka, Yu Li, Elizabeth A. Samuels, Benjamin D. Hallowell, Alyssa M. Peachey, Roxxanne A. Newman, Mackenzie M. Daly, Kirsten J. Langdon & Brandon D. L. Marshall Abstract: Importance: Fatal and nonfatal opioid overdoses are at record levels, and emergency department (ED) visits may be an opportune time to intervene. Peer-led models of care are increasingly common; however, little is known about their effectiveness. Objective: To evaluate the effect of a peer-led behavioral intervention compared with the standard behavioral intervention delivered in the ED on engagement in substance use disorder (SUD) treatment within 30 days after the ED encounter. Design, setting, and participants: This randomized clinical trial recruited 648 patients from 2 EDs from November 15, 2018, to May 31, 2021. Patients were eligible to participate if they were in the ED for an opioid overdose, receiving treatment related to an opioid use disorder, or identified as having had a recent opioid overdose. Interventions: Participants were randomly assigned to receive a behavioral intervention from a certified peer recovery specialist (n = 323) or a standard intervention delivered by a hospital-employed licensed clinical social worker (n = 325). A certified peer recovery specialist was someone with at least 2 years of recovery who completed a 45-hour training program and had 500 hours of supervised work experience. After the ED intervention, the certified peer recovery specialists offered continued contact with participants for up to 90 days. Main outcomes and measures: The primary outcome was receipt of SUD treatment within 30 days of enrollment, assessed with deterministic linkage of statewide administrative databases. Treatment engagement was defined as admission to a formal, publicly licensed SUD treatment program or receipt of office-based medication for opioid use disorder within 30 days of the initial ED visit. Results: Among the 648 participants, the mean (SD) age was 36.9 (10.8) years, and most were male (442 [68.2%]) and White (444 [68.5%]). Receipt of SUD treatment occurred for 103 of 323 participants (32%) in the intervention group vs 98 of 325 participants (30%) in the usual care group within 30 days of the ED visit. Among all participants, the most accessed treatments were outpatient medication for opioid use disorder (buprenorphine, 119 [18.4%]; methadone, 44 [6.8%]) and residential treatment (44 [6.8%]). Conclusions and relevance: Overall, this study found that a substantial proportion of participants in both groups engaged in SUD treatment within 30 days of the ED visit. An ED-based behavioral intervention is likely effective in promoting treatment engagement, but who delivers the intervention may be less influential on short-term outcomes. Further study is required to determine the effects on longer-term engagement in SUD care and other health outcomes (e.g., recurrent overdose). To read the full text of the article, please visit the publisher’s website.

Financial Insecurity and Food Insecurity among U.S. Children with Secondhand and Thirdhand Smoke Exposure

Journal: International Journal of Environmental Research & Public Health, 2022, doi: 10.3390/ijerph19159480 Authors: E. Melinda Mahabee-Gittens, Keith A. King, Rebecca A. Vidourek & Ashley L. Merianos Abstract: Objectives: Smokers with financial and food insecurity may find it difficult to quit smoking and reduce their children’s tobacco smoke exposure (TSE). The objective was to examine the associations between child TSE and financial and food insecurity among U.S. school-aged children. Methods: We examined the 2018-2019 National Survey of Children’s Health data on 17,484 children 6-11 years old. Children were categorized into TSE groups: (1) No TSE: did not live with a smoker; (2) thirdhand smoke (THS) exposure alone: lived with a smoker who did not smoke inside the home; or (3) secondhand smoke (SHS) and THS exposure: lived with a smoker who smoked inside the home. We conducted weighted logistic, ordinal, and linear regression analyses to assess the relationships between child TSE status and financial and food insecurity, adjusting for covariates. Results: Overall, 13.1% and 1.8% of children had THS exposure alone and SHS and THS exposure, respectively. Compared to children with no TSE, children with THS exposure alone were at 2.17 increased odds (95% CI = 1.83, 2.58, p < 0.001) and children with SHS and THS exposure were at 2.24 increased odds (95% CI = 1.57, 3.19, p < 0.001) of having financial insecurity. Children with THS exposure alone were at 1.92 increased odds (95% CI = 1.58, 2.33, p < 0.001) and children with SHS and THS exposure were at 2.14 increased odds (95% CI = 1.45, 3.16, p < 0.001) of having food insecurity. Conclusions: Children with TSE are at increased risk of experiencing financial and food insecurity. When developing tobacco interventions, a holistic approach to tobacco control that addresses ways to decrease financial and food hardships may improve outcomes. To read the full text of the article, please visit the publisher’s website.

Cannabis-Based Products for Chronic Pain: A Systematic Review

Journal: Annals of Internal Medicine, 2022, doi: 10.7326/M21-4520 Authors: Marian S. McDonagh, Benjamin J. Morasco, Jesse Wagner, Azrah Y. Ahmed, Rongwei Fu, Devan Kansagara & Roger Chou Abstract: Background: Contemporary data are needed about the utility of cannabinoids in chronic pain. Purpose: To evaluate the benefits and harms of cannabinoids for chronic pain. Data sources: Ovid MEDLINE, PsycINFO, EMBASE, the Cochrane Library, and Scopus to January 2022. Study selection: English-language, randomized, placebo-controlled trials and cohort studies (≥1 month duration) of cannabinoids for chronic pain. Data extraction: Data abstraction, risk of bias, and strength of evidence assessments were dually reviewed. Cannabinoids were categorized by THC-to-CBD ratio (high, comparable, or low) and source (synthetic, extract or purified, or whole plant). Data synthesis: Eighteen randomized, placebo-controlled trials (n = 1740) and 7 cohort studies (n = 13 095) assessed cannabinoids. Studies were primarily short term (1 to 6 months); 56% enrolled patients with neuropathic pain, with 3% to 89% female patients. Synthetic products with high THC-to-CBD ratios (>98% THC) may be associated with moderate improvement in pain severity and response (≥30% improvement) and an increased risk for sedation and are probably associated with a large increased risk for dizziness. Extracted products with high THC-to-CBD ratios (range, 3:1 to 47:1) may be associated with large increased risk for study withdrawal due to adverse events and dizziness. Sublingual spray with comparable THC-to-CBD ratio (1.1:1) probably is associated with small improvement in pain severity and overall function and may be associated with large increased risk for dizziness and sedation and moderate increased risk for nausea. Evidence for other products and outcomes, including longer-term harms, were not reported or were insufficient. Limitation: Variation in interventions; lack of study details, including unclear availability in the United States; and inadequate evidence for some products. Conclusion: Oral, synthetic cannabis products with high THC-to-CBD ratios and sublingual, extracted cannabis products with comparable THC-to-CBD ratios may be associated with short-term improvements in chronic pain and increased risk for dizziness and sedation. Studies are needed on long-term outcomes and further evaluation of product formulation effects. To read the full text of the article, please visit the publisher’s website.

Effectiveness of a Hybrid Digital Substance Abuse Prevention Approach Combining E-Learning and In-Person Class Sessions

Journal: Front Digital Health, 2022, doi: 10.3389/fdgth.2022.931276 Authors: Kenneth W. Griffin, Christopher Williams, Caroline M. Botvin, Sandra Sousa & Gilbert J. Botvin Abstract: Background: Effective school-based programs for preventing substance abuse offer considerable public health potential. Yet limited class time and uneven implementation fidelity can be barriers to widespread adoption and high-quality implementation. A hybrid digital approach may be effective and help address these barriers. Objective: To evaluate the effectiveness of a hybrid substance abuse prevention program for middle school students consisting of e-learning modules and in-person class sessions. Design: Twenty-three United States (U.S.) middle schools were randomly assigned either to an intervention condition (13 schools) or a treatment-as-usual control condition (10 schools) where standard health education material was delivered. There were 1,447 participants who completed the pre-test and post-test assessments, of which 48.3% were male and 51.7% female. Intervention: The hybrid digital intervention consisted of 14 brief e-learning modules and six classroom sessions adapted from an evidence-based program designed for classroom implementation to increase knowledge of adverse consequences of substance use and improve social skills, personal coping skills, and skills for resisting social influences to smoke, drink, or use drugs. Measures: Participating students completed online pre-test and post-test surveys to assess substance use, knowledge, and life skills. Results: There were significant reductions in substance use for the hybrid digital condition compared to the control condition as well as significant increases in health knowledge, skills knowledge, and life skills. Conclusions: A hybrid digital approach to substance abuse prevention is effective and offers potential for overcoming common barriers to widespread adoption and high-quality implementation. To read the full text of the article, please visit the publisher’s website.

