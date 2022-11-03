Measures that would legalize recreational marijuana will be on the ballot in five states next week, including four states that are among the most conservative in the country, NPR reports.

Voters in Arkansas, Maryland, Missouri, North Dakota and South Dakota will decide whether to join 19 other states and the District of Columbia in legalizing recreational marijuana. Thirty-seven states allow marijuana for medical purposes.

Maryland was the only one of the five states that did not back Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election, highlighting that the marijuana legalization effort spans the political spectrum, the article notes.

A recent Monmouth University poll found 68% of Americans support the legalization of possessing small amounts of marijuana for personal use.