A measure that would have legalized the use of recreational marijuana failed in Florida, NBC News reports.

The measure failed to receive the 60% voter support needed to pass a constitutional amendment in Florida.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Florida Republican leaders opposed the measure, Politico reports. The amendment failed despite more than $100 million in cash contributions, most of it coming from the state’s largest medical marijuana company, Trulieve.

In 2016, more than 71% of Florida voters approved marijuana for medical use. Currently, state law permits the use of marijuana for medical purposes if a physician deems it necessary during the course of treatment for illnesses including cancer, glaucoma and epilepsy.