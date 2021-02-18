Recursos en Español icon Contact our helpline
    Recreational Marijuana Legalization Associated with Increased Teen Use

    After California legalized recreational marijuana use for adults in 2016, teens’ use of the substance also increased, according to a new study.

    Researchers evaluated survey data from more than 3 million teens, who answered questions about their marijuana use in the years before and after marijuana was legalized in California. Between the 2017-18 and 2018-19 school years, after marijuana was legalized, there was a 23% increase in marijuana use over the past 30 days. Teens’ likelihood of lifetime marijuana use increased 18%, HealthDay reports.

    “I was somewhat surprised to see relatively greater increases in the prevalence of marijuana use among younger adolescents [seventh graders] relative to ninth and 11th graders, among females versus males, among non-Hispanic versus Hispanic youth, and among whites versus youth in other racial groups,” lead researcher Mallie Paschall said in a news release. “In other words, there were greater increases in marijuana use prevalence after recreational marijuana legalization among youth in ‘low-risk’ groups, which is concerning.”

    February 2021

