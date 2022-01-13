“Public Health Vending Machines” in New York Will Dispense Naloxone

New York City health officials are planning to install 10 “public health vending machines” around the city that will dispense the opioid overdose antidote naloxone, as well as sterile syringes.

The vending machines will also dispense toiletries and safe-sex kits, The New York Times reports. All of the items will be free, according to Michael McRae, acting executive deputy commissioner of the city’s health department. He said the city hopes to have the vending machines on the street sometime in 2022. They will be placed in locations with expanded or 24-hour access, both indoor and outdoor settings, and locations near where people who use substances already congregate.

Last month, the nonprofit group Fund for Public Health in New York put out a request for proposals from organizations seeking to take the lead on the vending machine project. According to the group, public health vending machines are operational in Las Vegas and Cincinnati.