A proposed bipartisan measure would make fentanyl trafficking a national security threat, The Hill reports.

The Disrupt Fentanyl Trafficking Act, proposed by Senator Tim Kaine (D-VA) and Joni Ernst (R-IA), would add a provision to the annual defense policy bill. The legislation would encourage the Defense Department to use funds on training and information sharing to support counter-fentanyl efforts, the article notes.

The amendment would also direct the Pentagon to develop a counterdrug strategy and task the Defense Secretary with seeking more cooperation from the Mexican military.

In a recent opinion piece for CNN, Senators Kaine and Ernst wrote, “To truly end the fentanyl epidemic, the response must be proportionate to the problem. That is going to take a coordinated, whole-of-government approach that begins with prioritizing the issue, followed by strong interagency coordination.”