RFK Jr.'s contentious HHS nomination hearings

Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., Trump’s nominee to lead the Department of Health and Human Services, had hearings before the Senate Finance and Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committees this week to consider him for the role. Hearings highlights: On medications for opioid use disorder : Kennedy shed light for the first time on his attitudes towards medications for addiction treatment. When asked by Sen. Kim whether he supported the intervention, he answered, “Yes, I do.” When asked whether the medications represented the “gold standard” of opioid use disorder treatment, however, Kennedy instead said 12-step recovery programs did, claiming support from a Cochrane review. But he misrepresented the findings. The review he cited found that Alcoholics Anonymous is effective for alcohol addiction, but it did not analyze the effectiveness of 12-step programs for opioid use. Kennedy also said, “You need an entire retinue, entire menu of treatments, because many addicts will not respond, immediately at least, to 12-step programs. For many of them, Suboxone and even methadone are critical interventions that save lives, that get addicts off the street, and they should be available as a treatment option.”

On integrating behavioral health : Sen. Cornyn noted that millions of Americans are experiencing mild to moderate mental health and substance use issues but that many struggle with timely and effective access, making it important that primary care providers are trained. Kennedy said that addiction and substance use services were a priority for him and noted his personal experience. He said he goes to 12-step meetings every day and hears the stories about barriers to accessing care. He highlighted using graduate medical education slots to address the issue and said primary care providers should be able to understand addiction care. He noted the importance of getting people care in the fleeting moments they may be ready for it.

On recovery farms : Sen. Smith asked Kennedy if he believed Americans who take mental health medications are "addicts who need to be sent to wellness farms to recover," which he denied saying. He said no one should be compelled to do anything but said the option should be available to them.

On insurance: Kennedy repeatedly stumbled over basic details of the Medicare and Medicaid programs. His answers on Medicaid focused more on broad principles and buzzwords (e.g., integration, transparency, artificial intelligence, telemedicine, value-based care) than on specific policy proposals. The first vote: The Senate Finance Committee voted to send Kennedy's nomination to the full Senate. What's coming: The full Senate now has to vote on the nomination. Kennedy can afford to lose only three Republican senators, assuming Democrats are united in opposition. The questioning from Republicans at the hearings suggested Kennedy would get approval for a vote on the Senate floor. Sen. Cassidy, who had said he was deeply torn about his vote, ultimately voted to advance Kennedy's nomination from the Finance Committee. Sources: Senate Finance with HHS Secretary Nominee Kennedy (Politico); The 7 big topics RFK Jr. addressed during a fiery confirmation hearing (STAT)

Tobacco control report reveals insufficient efforts

The American Lung Association released the 2025 “State of Tobacco Control” report, which evaluates state and federal efforts to eliminate tobacco use and implement proven tobacco control laws and policies. The findings: It found that the tobacco industry is taking more aggressive actions at the federal and state levels to stop policies proven to prevent and reduce tobacco use. For example, the industry: Worked to stop the Biden administration from finalizing the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) rules to end the sale of menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars (and the Trump administration then withdrew the rule on Trump’s second day in office)

Worked to stop or weaken state-level tobacco control policies such as restrictions on flavored tobacco products

Introduced new products that appeal to youth (e.g., e-cigarettes that mimic smartphones, kid-friendly flavors, flavored nicotine pouches marketed by social media influencers)

Used confusing messaging promoting smoking cessation for products that are not FDA-approved to help people quit smoking Federal Report Card: The federal government received the following grades: Federal regulation of tobacco products: C

Federal coverage of quit smoking treatments: D

Level of federal tobacco taxes: F

Federal mass media campaigns to prevent and reduce tobacco use: A

Federal minimum age of sale for tobacco products to 21: A Key actions for the Trump administration and Congress to take in 2025 include: At least maintaining current funding for Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) Office of Smoking and Health to ensure dissemination of the “Tips from Former Smokers” campaign and resources for youth prevention

Protecting Medicaid to ensure people can access tobacco cessation treatments

Removing illegal tobacco products from the marketplace and passing legislation requiring e-cigarette manufacturers to pay user fees

Proposing and finalizing regulations to implement “track and trace” technology on all tobacco products

Improving and expanding options for cessation medications State Report Cards: The best graded states were California, D.C. and Massachusetts, and the worst were Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi and Texas. Maryland was the most improved state. Strength of smoke-free workplace laws: 11 states and D.C. earned an A

Ending the sale of all flavored tobacco products: 46 states earned an F

Funding for state tobacco prevention programs: 40 states and D.C. earned an F. Only Maine is funding its anti-tobacco efforts at or above the current CDC-recommended level. Texas, Georgia and Tennessee are at less than 5% of the recommended levels.

Level of state tobacco taxes: 31 states earned an F

Coverage and access to services to quit tobacco: 20 states and D.C. earned an A or B The main point: Tobacco use prevention efforts continue to be vastly insufficient at both the state and federal levels. Source: Tobacco Industry Escalates Efforts to Block Proven Policies, Damaging Nation’s Health (American Lung Association)

What happened with that federal funding freeze?