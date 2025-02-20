Sign up now for a weekly digest of the top drug and alcohol news that impacts your work, life and community.

Opioid crisis costs US $2.7T

The Council of Economic Advisers released a study finding that the opioid epidemic cost the U.S. $2.7 trillion in 2023. The method: The study used a 2017 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report (which found costs were $1.02 trillion) adjusted to account for inflation trends and changes in opioid deaths and opioid use disorder (OUD). The findings: The loss of life in 2023 cost the U.S. $1.11 trillion, based on 74,702 opioid deaths that year.

in 2023 cost the U.S. $1.11 trillion, based on 74,702 opioid deaths that year. Loss of quality of life for those with OUD cost $1.34 trillion, based on 5.7 million people with OUD in 2023.

for those with OUD cost $1.34 trillion, based on 5.7 million people with OUD in 2023. Costs to the health care system were an estimated $107 billion, amounting to an additional $19,000 per year per person with OUD, with costs primarily borne by private insurers, Medicaid and hospitals providing uncompensated care.

were an estimated $107 billion, amounting to an additional $19,000 per year per person with OUD, with costs primarily borne by private insurers, Medicaid and hospitals providing uncompensated care. Loss of labor productivity due to the opioid crisis cost an estimated $107 billion.

due to the opioid crisis cost an estimated $107 billion. Crime (including police protection, court proceedings, correctional facility use and property loss stemming from opioid-related crime) cost $63 billion. Source: Fentanyl’s financial grip on US skyrocketed to $2.7T at height of Biden admin: study (Fox News)

RFK Jr. confirmed as HHS secretary

The big news: Senators voted 52-48 to confirm Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. to be Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) secretary, and he was sworn into office. Sen. McConnell voted against Kennedy, as did all Democrats. The details: Following Kennedy’s swearing-in ceremony, Trump signed an executive order establishing “The President’s Commission to Make America Healthy Again,” which Kennedy will chair, to deliver a “MAHA strategy” for addressing chronic disease (particularly among children), promoting data transparency and reducing “conflicts of interest” in health research. In an interview hours after his confirmation as HHS secretary, Kennedy outlined his priorities… On mental health/substance use disorder : Kennedy said Americans face not only a health crisis but also a “spiritual crisis.” He suggested that addressing “diseases of isolation” would be a major focus, saying that disconnection from communities drives chronic diseases, suicide, depression, alcoholism and addiction.

: Kennedy said Americans face not only a health crisis but also a “spiritual crisis.” He suggested that addressing “diseases of isolation” would be a major focus, saying that disconnection from communities drives chronic diseases, suicide, depression, alcoholism and addiction. On marijuana: He said that more studies need to be done on marijuana. He said he is “worried” about the “catastrophic impacts” that high-THC marijuana can have on youth but that “that worry also has to be balanced” with the facts that 24 states and D.C. have legalized marijuana and too many people have been incarcerated over the drug. Kennedy said state-level legalization allows for more intensive studies on the effects of marijuana. BUT: Kennedy’s lack of managerial experience and familiarity with the intricacies of HHS’ programs, and cuts to HHS’ staff and budget could limit his reach.

Federal judges have already paused the administration’s plans to cut health research grants and offer federal employees early resignations and ordered the White House to restore public health agency webpages they had taken down.

Kennedy’s responsibilities will include overseeing Medicare, Medicaid and the Affordable Care Act, but Trump has vowed not to touch Medicare, and any potential cuts to Medicaid would largely be handled by Congress.

Trump nominates experienced DEA veteran

President Trump nominated Terry Cole, Virginia’s secretary of public safety and homeland security, to be the next Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) administrator. The details: Cole has more than 28 years of law enforcement experience, 22 of which he spent at the DEA.

Cole was chief of staff and executive officer at the DEA/DOJ Special Operations Division, the DEA representative to the National Security Council and chief of staff and executive officer for the DEA chief of global operations, among other roles. He retired from federal service as the acting regional director of Mexico, Canada and Central America in 2020.

Virginia Gov. Youngkin named Cole to lead the state’s public safety agencies in 2023. The announcement: In nominating him, Trump highlighted Cole’s tours for the DEA in Colombia, Afghanistan and Mexico and his experience leading 11 state public safety agencies, with more than 19,000 employees, as part of his current role. Next steps: Cole will need to undergo Senate confirmation. Source: Trump nominates Virginia public safety secretary to lead DEA (Politico); Trump nominates Virginia public safety official to head DEA (The Washington Post)

GOP budget plan threatens Medicaid