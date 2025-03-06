Overdose deaths down nearly 24%

The main point: New provisional data from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention predicts a nearly 24% decline in overdose deaths in the U.S. for the 12 months ending September 2024, compared to the previous year.

The details:

Provisional data shows about 87,000 drug overdose deaths October 2023-September 2024, down from 114,000 the previous year.

The 86,882 deaths include 61,393 involving opioids, including 55,126 involving synthetic opioids (fentanyl); 30,689 involving psychostimulants with abuse potential (methamphetamine); and 24,279 involving cocaine.

45 states showed declines in overdose deaths, but 5 states (Alaska, Montana, Nevada, South Dakota, Utah) saw increases.

Why it’s important: This is the fewest overdose deaths in any 12-month period since June 2020.

Multiple factors are likely contributing to the decline, including widespread distribution of naloxone, expanded treatment access, shifts in the illegal drug supply, the end of pandemic-related disruptions, and continued investments in prevention programs.

But: Deaths are still very high and preventable.

Source: CDC Reports Nearly 24% Decline in U.S. Drug Overdose Deaths (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)