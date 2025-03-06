Helpline
Call 1.855.378.4373 to schedule a call time with a specialist or visit scheduler.drugfree.org
Helpline
Recursos en Español icon Get Support
Recursos en Español
bar bar bar

    Overdose deaths down nearly 24%

    By Robyn Oster
    March 2025

    The main point: New provisional data from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention predicts a nearly 24% decline in overdose deaths in the U.S. for the 12 months ending September 2024, compared to the previous year.

    The details:

    • Provisional data shows about 87,000 drug overdose deaths October 2023-September 2024, down from 114,000 the previous year.
    • The 86,882 deaths include 61,393 involving opioids, including 55,126 involving synthetic opioids (fentanyl); 30,689 involving psychostimulants with abuse potential (methamphetamine); and 24,279 involving cocaine.
    • 45 states showed declines in overdose deaths, but 5 states (Alaska, Montana, Nevada, South Dakota, Utah) saw increases.

    Why it’s important: This is the fewest overdose deaths in any 12-month period since June 2020.

    • Multiple factors are likely contributing to the decline, including widespread distribution of naloxone, expanded treatment access, shifts in the illegal drug supply, the end of pandemic-related disruptions, and continued investments in prevention programs.
    • But: Deaths are still very high and preventable.

    Source: CDC Reports Nearly 24% Decline in U.S. Drug Overdose Deaths (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)