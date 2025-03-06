Overdose deaths down nearly 24%

The main point: New provisional data from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention predicts a nearly 24% decline in overdose deaths in the U.S. for the 12 months ending September 2024, compared to the previous year.
The details:
- Provisional data shows about 87,000 drug overdose deaths October 2023-September 2024, down from 114,000 the previous year.
- The 86,882 deaths include 61,393 involving opioids, including 55,126 involving synthetic opioids (fentanyl); 30,689 involving psychostimulants with abuse potential (methamphetamine); and 24,279 involving cocaine.
- 45 states showed declines in overdose deaths, but 5 states (Alaska, Montana, Nevada, South Dakota, Utah) saw increases.
Why it’s important: This is the fewest overdose deaths in any 12-month period since June 2020.
- Multiple factors are likely contributing to the decline, including widespread distribution of naloxone, expanded treatment access, shifts in the illegal drug supply, the end of pandemic-related disruptions, and continued investments in prevention programs.
- But: Deaths are still very high and preventable.
Source: CDC Reports Nearly 24% Decline in U.S. Drug Overdose Deaths (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)