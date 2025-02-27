The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released a report on changes in overdose death rates 2022-2023 by state and type of drug.

The main point: The age-adjusted rate of overdose deaths in the U.S. decreased 4% 2022-2023.

The findings:

Jurisdictions with the highest overdoes rates in 2023 were West Virginia and D.C., and the states with the lowest overdose rates were Nebraska and South Dakota.

The rates decreased in 20 states, did not change significantly in 25 states, and increased in 6 states (Alabama, Alaska, California, Nevada, Oregon, Washington).

The overdose death rate decreased for deaths involving any opioid and synthetic opioids and increased for deaths involving methamphetamine and cocaine.

Source: Changes in Drug Overdose Mortality and Selected Drug Type by State: United States, 2022 to 2023 (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)