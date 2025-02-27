The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released a report on changes in overdose death rates 2022-2023 by state and type of drug.
The main point: The age-adjusted rate of overdose deaths in the U.S. decreased 4% 2022-2023.
The findings:
- Jurisdictions with the highest overdoes rates in 2023 were West Virginia and D.C., and the states with the lowest overdose rates were Nebraska and South Dakota.
- The rates decreased in 20 states, did not change significantly in 25 states, and increased in 6 states (Alabama, Alaska, California, Nevada, Oregon, Washington).
- The overdose death rate decreased for deaths involving any opioid and synthetic opioids and increased for deaths involving methamphetamine and cocaine.
Source: Changes in Drug Overdose Mortality and Selected Drug Type by State: United States, 2022 to 2023 (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)