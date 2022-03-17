One in eight U.S. high school students say they’ve used tobacco products in the past month, according to the 2021 National Youth Tobacco Survey. E-cigarettes were the most commonly used tobacco product.

Tobacco use was higher among certain groups, such as those identifying as LGBT or those reporting psychological distress.

The study noted that “factors that might continue to promote tobacco product use among U.S. youths, such as the availability of flavors, access to tobacco products, exposure to tobacco product marketing and misperceptions about harm from tobacco product use, remained prevalent in 2021.”

Experts told CNN it is unclear how much teen tobacco use may have been affected by the issues related to the pandemic, such as access to tobacco and remote learning.