NIH study: Opioid treatment in jails saves lives

The main point: An study funded by the National Institutes of Health found that individuals who receive medications for opioid use disorder (MOUD) while incarcerated are more likely to continue treatment after release and have lower risk of overdose, death, and reincarceration than those who did not.

The details: The study analyzed data from 6,400 people with probable opioid use disorder (OUD) who were incarcerated in 7 Massachusetts county jails 2019-2020.

A 2018 Massachusetts law mandated a four-year pilot program to provide all Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved MOUD in five county jails, with two additional jails voluntarily joining the program. The law requires that individuals already receiving treatment for OUD continue it during detention, begin treatment before release when appropriate, and be connected to community care after release.

The findings:

Receiving MOUD in jail was associated with a 52% lower risk of fatal opioid overdose, a 24% lower risk of non-fatal opioid overdose, a 56% lower risk of death from any cause, and a 12% lower risk of reincarceration after release.

Within the first 30 days after release, 60.2% of those who received MOUD in jail initiated treated in the community, compared to only 17.6% of individuals who did not.

Half of the group treated in jail stayed on medication for at least 75% of the first 90 days after release, compared to only 12.3% of the untreated group.

Six months after release, 57.5% of those who received treatment in jail continued MOUD, compared to just 22.8% of those who did not.

Why it’s important: Despite its effectiveness, MOUD is available in only about 13% of U.S. jails and is often restricted to specific groups, such as pregnant women. The study findings underscore the importance of providing MOUD during incarceration.

