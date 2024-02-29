A new study finds that 42% of U.S. adults say they personally know at least one person who died from an overdose, CNN reports.

About one-third of those adults say their lives were disrupted by the death, according to the study by researchers at the nonprofit research institute RAND Corporation. The researchers note that losing someone to overdose may be associated with developing long-term grief, substance use disorders and even suicidal ideation.

The researchers surveyed more than 2,000 adults in February and March 2023 about how many people throughout their lives they knew personally who died by overdose. They found 58% said none, 19% said one person, and another 19% said about two to five people. Around 4% said at least six people.

“The experiences and needs of millions of survivors of an overdose loss largely have been overlooked in the clinical and public health response to the nation’s overdose crisis,” lead study author Alison Athey said in a news release. “Our findings emphasize the need for research into the prevalence and impact of overdose loss, particularly among groups and communities that experience disproportionate rates of loss.”