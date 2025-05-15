Medicaid cuts progress in Congress

The House Energy and Commerce Committee held a markup for its portion of the reconciliation bill — which includes Medicaid cuts — this week.
The latest proposal: Republicans coalesced around a plan that centers around work requirements for beneficiaries, more frequent eligibility checks, and cracking down on coverage for noncitizens. It would also implement cost-sharing for some beneficiaries and would restrict states’ use of provider taxes they use to pay for their share of Medicaid.
- Some controversial changes were omitted, including per capita caps and cutting the federal share of funding for states that expanded Medicaid.
The impact: New estimates from the Congressional Budget Office project that millions of Americans would lose health coverage under the proposal.
- CBO estimates that the Medicaid portions of the proposal would lead to 10.3 million people losing coverage under Medicaid and 7.6 million people going uninsured.
- With Medicaid being the largest payer of addiction services, these changes could cause millions to lose access to addiction treatment.
What’s next: The committee approved the proposal along party lines. The House Rules Committee will consider it next, likely in coming days.